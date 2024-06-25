On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

DANIELLA RIVERA

KSL Investigation examines more than a decade of alleged election crime in Utah

Jun 24, 2024, 10:40 PM | Updated: 10:43 pm

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – “You’re charged in this case with fraudulent voter registration,” a Utah judge told a man appearing remotely during a Grand County court hearing Monday morning.

If convicted, the man could face up to a year in jail, Seventh District Judge Don Torgerson said.

The case is one of three filed by Grand County prosecutors this year, accusing men with Colorado addresses of registering to vote in Utah using the addresses of vacant plots of land.

However, within minutes, the charge in question was dropped Monday. County Attorney Stephen Stocks told the judge the man had provided evidence he had plans to build a residence on the land at the time that he registered to vote.

“Once the housing process fell through,” the man explained, “no further effort was made.”

No vote was cast, and the case is now dismissed. The cases against the other two men are still pending.

The KSL Investigators learned about the cases after requesting records from the Utah’s statewide court system to examine every alleged violation of the state’s election code prosecuted since July 2012, through end of May this year.

In the nearly 12-year time period, the data shows there have been a total of 32 cases – containing a total of 58 charges – filed. In some years, no cases were filed. While this year, there’s been a high of 12.

(KSL TV)

Nearly half of those cases (five) are connected to what the Utah Attorney General’s Office calls a scheme to submit fraudulent signatures in candidate nomination petitions in Utah’s 2nd District.

“That’s an area that we’ve seen a significant rise in those attempts,” said Utah Director of Elections Ryan Cowley, “and when we do catch that, we do turn that over. We are prosecuting that.”

Another case involves a Cache County election worker accused of forging a document. Other alleged crimes under prosecution in Utah include the removal or destruction of campaign signs, and one man is accused of voting his deceased wife’s ballot.

In the last nearly 12 years, just one man was charged with “false impersonation—double voting” after the 2020 General Election. He previously told the KSL Investigators that it was his first election as a voter and he misunderstood that provisional ballots were actual ballots, and voted again in person on Election Day. The county clerk caught the duplicate ballot. He was offered a diversion agreement, and the case was dismissed after he paid a $50 fine.

KSL Investigation finds few cases of election crimes prosecuted in Utah 

Cowley said the most common instances of fraud are people signing ballots that aren’t their own. Even with permission or as a favor, he stressed that doing so is illegal.

“I think catching these instances of fraud, it is important, and I think does give us further confidence that the processes we have in place are working,” he said, noting the state’s robust signature verification process.

Cowley said Utah has never experienced voter fraud significant enough to sway the results of an election.

And there’s little to be gained by trying to game the system, said Josh McCrain, an assistant political science professor at the University of Utah.

“You’re not going to affect the outcome of the election and you’re going to get caught,” he said. “So in that sense, like the risk/reward makes no sense.”

That’s why, he says, we don’t see widespread voter fraud in America.

“There’s very little to zero empirical evidence that there’s anything like voter fraud in U.S. elections,” McCrain said.

Still, when it comes to whether Utah candidates will accept the results of Tuesday’s Republican primary election, not everyone is in agreement.

“As far as whether I will accept the results of the election, I will say this,” gubernatorial candidate Phil Lyman told reporters earlier this month, “I will be checking the results of the election.”

In response to the same question, Gov. Spencer Cox said, “I assure you, I will accept the result of this election. I will accept the results of federal elections. I accepted the results of the elections four years ago and nothing’s changed.”

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Daniella Rivera

Candidates for the Republican primary's Utah’s 3rd Congressional District in a televised debate a...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking GOP candidates in race for Utah’s open US House seat

The KSL Investigators looked into claims from five Republican candidates vying to replace Rep. John Curtis in the U.S. House of Representatives.

12 days ago

...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from GOP candidates for Utah governor

The KSL Investigators fact-check a range of statements from Utah's GOP gubernatorial candidates.

13 days ago

A debate for Republican candidates vying for Utah’s open U.S. Senate seat ended with a heated exc...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from tense end to Utah GOP Senate debate

Utah’s Republican U.S. Senate primary debate ended with one candidate seemingly implying wrongdoing by another. The KSL Investigators put that claim through the KSL Truth Test.

13 days ago

Four Utah Republicans competing to replace retiring Sen. Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate squared off...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from Utah GOP candidates fighting to replace Romney

The KSL Investigators put claims from Republican candidates for U.S. Senate through the KSL Truth Test. Here are the facts, context and details you’ll need to get a better picture of the issues.

14 days ago

Chad Daybell in a courtroom in a blue checkered shirt and solid yellow tie...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

Chad Daybell trial: Three things to know as jurors weigh death penalty decision

The jury in Chad Daybell’s case found him guilty on all counts, but their work is far from over.

25 days ago

A buckle in the sidewalk on West Temple is pictured in this KSL file image. Salt Lake City later re...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

Before scooter rider crashed in Salt Lake City, complaint warned sidewalk was ‘a neck breaker’

A broken Salt Lake sidewalk is more than an eyesore and can be a safety issue. Is enough being done to repair hazards? KSL Investigates.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

KSL Investigation examines more than a decade of alleged election crime in Utah