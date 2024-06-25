Idaho man found dead in canyon south of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Authories in Idaho say the body of a 49-year-old man was found Monday in the Blackrock Canyon, south of Pocatello.

According to a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the man has been identified as Steven Smith, of Pocatello. The release further stated the death is suspected to be medically-related. However, it will be determined following an investigation. Police said no foul play is suspected.

Authorities believe Smith went into the canyon on Saturday morning to inspect a wrecked ATV from a week earlier. Several hours later, his friends went into the canyon to check on him and found him dead, according to the release.

The incident was first reported to emergency personnel Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

Search and rescue crews found Smith about a mile from Blackrock Canyon Trailhead. Due to the step terrain and low visibility, crews waited until Monday morning to recover the body.

Crews safely recovered the body by noon.

“I want to thank our dedicated volunteers with the Search and Rescue and Backcountry Rescue teams for their willingness to drop everything to help when one of our neighbors is in need. Their efforts are truly appreciated,” said Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu.