Jackson Doman Continues Family Legacy By Committing To BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a strong history of families playing for the program for decades.

One of those family names synonymous with BYU is Doman.

Three-star Jackson Doman commits to BYU football

The Doman family extended its reach within the BYU football program after 2025 tight end recruit Jackson Doman committed to Kalani Sitake’s program. Doman’s commitment follows an official visit to campus last week.

I am grateful to all those who have helped me get to this point. What an amazing OV to BYU. I am honored to add my name to the legacy. pic.twitter.com/ECQkRC6kYZ — Jackson Doman (@DOMANjackson) June 24, 2024

“I am grateful to all those who have helped me get to this point. What an amazing OV to BYU. I am honored to add my name to the legacy,” wrote Doman on X.

Doman is a 6-foot-6, 215-pound prospect whom BYU initially offered last summer after receiving TE MVP honors at a camp on campus. He was re-offered after BYU hired tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride.

Strong family connections to BYU

Doman is the son of Scott Doman. Scott Doman’s brother, Sam Doman, was a quarterback at BYU during the early years of the Bronco Mendenhall era.

In his commitment post on X, Jackson Doman listed all of the family members who have been athletes at Brigham Young University.

For football, former starting QB and assistant coach Brandon Doman is related to Jackson. It doesn’t stop with the “Domanator.”

Jackson’s family connections to BYU football also include Bryce (WR, 1988, 1992-1994), Cliff (WR, 1996-1997, 1999), Dennis (LB, 1970-1972), DJ (DB, 2013), Jacob (WR, 2020), Kevin (WR, 1983, 1985-1986), Michael (DL, 2012-2013), Rex (LB, 2006), and Shawn Doman (LB, 2006-2009).

Jackson Doman hails from Canby, Oregon, where he is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the third-best prospect in Oregon for the 2025 class.

Doman picked BYU over offers from Colorado State, Oregon State, Washington, UNLV, and Nevada.

He’s the third tight end commitment in the 2025 class, joining Newbury Park, California prospect Blake Bryce and Georgia native Tucker Kelleher.

BYU currently has 12 total commitments for the 2025 recruiting class.

