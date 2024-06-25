On the Site:
Man suffers minor injuries in paragliding crash near Parowan

Jun 24, 2024, 9:03 PM

A light on top of a police car...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

PAROWAN Police say a 74-year-old man suffered minor injuries Monday following a paragliding accident.

According to Lt. Jeff Humphreys, with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was a result of pilot error. Humphreys said the man got too low and couldn’t get altitude back up and crashed into a field.

The man slid on the ground for about 200 feet before coming to a stop. The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital to be checked out after hitting his head on the glider.

The crash occurred roughly in the area of 436 Paragonah Highway, south of the Parowan Airport.

Humphreys said both the FAA and NTSB declined to respond to the crash.

 

