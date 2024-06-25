On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

As temperatures approach 100, urban surfaces can make the heat even more present

Jun 24, 2024, 10:28 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY — When temperatures approach and reach triple digits, heat captured and reflected by surfaces can make urban conditions sweltering.

That was evident Monday as visitors to downtown Salt Lake City described the conditions.

“You step out of the car and it just whacks you in the face,” said Devon Bollin. “It boils right in your face. It just rises up from the ground almost.”

Ryan Apostolo felt it as well, noting how the intense sunshine and heat seemed to radiate.

“It’s reflecting onto me and I’m having to squint everywhere,” he said. “It just feels more present because you see it more.”

A KSL 5 crew utilized an infrared thermometer to gauge surface temperatures and found them ranging around 119 degrees for concrete, 128 degrees for asphalt, and up to 140 degrees for metal surfaces.

“If it’s 100 degrees outside, the surfaces of the asphalt can get to 130, and that will increase the effects of heat exhaustion,” said Unified Fire Authority paramedic Cody Rempfer.

First responders said the extreme heat posed a potential hazard because heat-related illnesses can strike in as little as 20 minutes.

“You’ll start to lose electrolytes through your body,” Rempfer said. “Later signs of dehydration or heat-related illnesses will mean the loss of the ability to (sweat) and we have an ongoing issue from there.”

Rempfer urged people to seek shade as often as possible and to stay hydrated with water and drinks that boost electrolytes.

He also encouraged people to keep a closer eye on family members if they are engaged in strenuous activities during the middle of the day.

“It was just really, really hot so I think the more concrete, of course, it definitely makes a difference,” observed Michelle Pena as she walked downtown.

Bollin shrugged and Utah’s heat was still not ‘Missouri heat.’

“It can be a lot worse with humidity,” Bollin said. “We do have it fairly good here, all things considered.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Daniella Rivera

KSL Investigation examines more than a decade of alleged election crime in Utah

Election fraud is rare in Utah, but it does happen – that's what the KSL Investigators found after looking at nearly 12 years of statewide court records.

30 minutes ago

A light on top of a police car...

Mark Jones

Man suffers minor injuries in paragliding crash near Parowan

Police say a 74-year-old man suffered minor injuries Monday following a paragliding accident.

2 hours ago

The body of a Idaho man was recovered Monday, June 24, 2024, in the Blackrock Canyon, south of Poca...

Mark Jones

Idaho man found dead in canyon south of Pocatello

Authories in Idaho say the body of a 49-year-old man was found Monday in the Blackrock Canyon, south of Pocatello.

3 hours ago

A California man is being held without bond at the Salt Lake County Jail for allegedly kidnapping h...

Brianna Chavez

California man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girlfriend

A California man is being held without bond at the Salt Lake County Jail for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend over the weekend.

4 hours ago

ballot bags on rolling shelves...

Lindsay Aerts

County clerks hope for last-minute turnout for Utah primary elections

Utahns are making a push to the ballot box to make sure their votes are counted before Tuesday's primary election.

4 hours ago

After an e-bike incident in Park City nearly turned deadly and multiple other problems arose, Park ...

Shelby Lofton

Park City police trying to handle e-bike issues as complaints and injuries ramp up

After an e-bike incident in Park City nearly turned deadly and multiple other problems arose, Park City police are saying most people don't know or don't understand e-bike rules.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

As temperatures approach 100, urban surfaces can make the heat even more present