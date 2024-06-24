Mountain Ridge High DL Kendal Wall Commits To BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – The commitments continue to roll in for BYU football.

An in-state defensive lineman is the latest to give his verbal commitment to the Cougars.

Kendal Wall from Mountain Ridge High School announced late on Monday night that he is committed to BYU.

Wall wrote on X, “When Dreams Become Reality… Home sweet Home.”

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Wall lines up at defensive end for Mountain Ridge. But when he plays for BYU, he projects as a defensive tackle.

BYU defensive tackle coach Sione Po’uha recruited Wall throughout the recruitment and issued a scholarship offer to Wall earlier this month.

Last week, Wall was one of many prospects who participated in an official visit on campus.

Wall picked BYU over reported offers from San Jose State and Washington State.

Last season at Mountain Ridge, Wall had 41 tackles and one sack for a Mountain Ridge team that finished with a 7-3 record. He’s rated by 247Sports as the 14th-best prospect in Utah for the class of 2025.

The commitment of Wall brings BYU’s commitment total to 13 for the class of 2025.

Wall is the sixth commitment in the class since last Friday. The six players to commit in the past handful of days are LaMason Waller (WR), Tucker Kelleher (TE), Ulavai Fetuli (EDGE), Jackson Doman (TE), Cole Cogshell (EDGE), and Wall.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

Follow @Mitch_Harper