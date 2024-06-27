Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

A Chinese lunar probe returns to Earth with the world’s first samples from the far side of the moon

Jun 26, 2024, 6:40 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured an image of the Giordano Bruno crater on the moon's fa...

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured an image of the Giordano Bruno crater on the moon's far side, showcasing the height and sharpness of the rim as well as rolling hills along the crater floor. (NASA, Goddard/Arizona State University via CNN Newsource)

(NASA, Goddard/Arizona State University via CNN Newsource)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BEIJING (AP) — China’s Chang’e 6 probe returned to Earth on Tuesday with rock and soil samples from the little-explored far side of the moon in a global first.

The probe landed in northern China on Tuesday afternoon in the Inner Mongolian region.

Chinese scientists anticipate the returned samples will include 2.5 million-year-old volcanic rock and other material that scientists hope will answer questions about geographic differences on the moon’s two sides.

While past U.S. and Soviet missions have collected samples from the moon’s near side, the Chinese mission was the first that has collected samples from the far side.

The near side is what is seen from Earth, and the far side faces outer space. The far side is also known to have mountains and impact craters, contrasting with the relatively flat expanses visible on the near side.

The probe left earth on May 3, and its journey lasted 53 days. The probe has drilled into the core and scooped rocks from the surface.

The samples “are expected to answer one of the most fundamental scientific questions in lunar science research: what geologic activity is responsible for the differences between the two sides?” said Zongyu Yue, a geologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in a statement issued in the Innovation Monday, a journal published in partnership with the Chinese Academcy of Sciences.

China in recent years has launched multiple successful missions to the moon, collecting samples from the moon’s near side with the Chang’e 5 probe previously.

They are also hoping that the probe will return with material that bear traces of meteorite strikes from the moon’s past.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

A Tesla Cybertruck sits on a lot at a Tesla dealership on April 15, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo ...

Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

For Tesla’s futuristic new Cybertruck, a fourth recall

Tesla issued a fourth recall for its new Cybertruck pickup in the U.S. to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose.

2 days ago

FILE - A line of unsold 2018 Cooper Clubmen sit in a long row at a Mini dealership, March 30, 2018,...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, AP Business Writer

Car dealerships are being disrupted by a multi-day outage after cyberattacks on software supplier

Car dealerships across North America have faced a major disruption this week.

5 days ago

In this still image taken from video of the Office of the New York Governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul sign...

Anthony Izaguirre

New York moves to limit ‘addictive’ social media feeds for kids

New York's governor has signed a bill that would allow parents to block their children from getting social media posts suggested by a platform’s algorithm.

6 days ago

FILE: The sun rises behind The Heel Stone at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023 in Wiltshire, England. In ...

Adithi Ramakrishnan, AP Science Writer

It’s summer solstice time. What does that mean?

Summer kicks off in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice on Thursday.

7 days ago

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Two astronauts wait to come home as Boeing races to understand spacecraft issues. Here’s what’s at stake

Two test pilots helming the inaugural crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft are in a tentative position — and so is Boeing’s reputation in spaceflight.

7 days ago

Utah leaders are reacting to a call from the U.S. surgeon general to include a warning label on soc...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah leaders react to call for warning label on social media platforms

Utah leaders are reacting to a call from the U.S. surgeon general to include a warning label on social media – just like there are on cigarettes.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

A Chinese lunar probe returns to Earth with the world’s first samples from the far side of the moon