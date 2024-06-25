On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

For Tesla’s futuristic new Cybertruck, a fourth recall

Jun 25, 2024, 6:32 AM

A Tesla Cybertruck sits on a lot at a Tesla dealership on April 15, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo ...

A Tesla Cybertruck sits on a lot at a Tesla dealership on April 15, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TOM KRISHER, AP AUTO WRITER


DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time in the U.S. to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail.

The new recalls, announced in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, each affect more than 11,000 trucks.

The company says in the documents that the front windshield wiper motor controller can stop working because it’s getting too much electrical current. A wiper that fails can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. The Austin, Texas, company says it knows of no crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Tesla will replace the wiper motor at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter on Aug. 18.

In the other recall, a trim piece along the truck bed can come loose and fly off, creating a hazard for other motorists.

Tesla says in documents that the trim piece is installed with adhesive, and that may not have been done properly at the factory.

The company will replace or rework the trim piece so it stays on. Owners will be notified by letter also on Aug. 18.

Tesla has recalled the stainless steel-clad Cybertruck four times since it went on sale Nov. 30.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

FILE - A line of unsold 2018 Cooper Clubmen sit in a long row at a Mini dealership, March 30, 2018,...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, AP Business Writer

Car dealerships are being disrupted by a multi-day outage after cyberattacks on software supplier

Car dealerships across North America have faced a major disruption this week.

4 days ago

In this still image taken from video of the Office of the New York Governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul sign...

Anthony Izaguirre

New York moves to limit ‘addictive’ social media feeds for kids

New York's governor has signed a bill that would allow parents to block their children from getting social media posts suggested by a platform’s algorithm.

5 days ago

FILE: The sun rises behind The Heel Stone at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023 in Wiltshire, England. In ...

Adithi Ramakrishnan, AP Science Writer

It’s summer solstice time. What does that mean?

Summer kicks off in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice on Thursday.

5 days ago

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Two astronauts wait to come home as Boeing races to understand spacecraft issues. Here’s what’s at stake

Two test pilots helming the inaugural crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft are in a tentative position — and so is Boeing’s reputation in spaceflight.

6 days ago

Utah leaders are reacting to a call from the U.S. surgeon general to include a warning label on soc...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah leaders react to call for warning label on social media platforms

Utah leaders are reacting to a call from the U.S. surgeon general to include a warning label on social media – just like there are on cigarettes.

7 days ago

Scientists have been trying to directly observe dark matter, the elusive and invisible substance th...

Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Scientists may have found an answer to the mystery of dark matter. It involves an unexpected byproduct

Scientists have made many guesses for what dark matter could be, ranging from unknown particles to extra dimensions. Here's what new studies show.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

For Tesla’s futuristic new Cybertruck, a fourth recall