LOCAL NEWS

University of Utah Health warns Utahns of common summer injuries

Jun 25, 2024, 1:17 PM

Outside of the University of Utah Health....

Outside of the University of Utah Health. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

BY ELIZA PACE, KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Health is warning Utah residents of common summer injuries and advising them on how to stay safe this summer.

As we enter the peak of summer and people enjoy various outdoor activities and travel, the public needs to take precautions to stay safe.

The University of Utah Health reported that the most common summer injuries were heat-related illnesses, auto and pedestrian crashes, and distracted driving crashes.

Heatstroke

Utah has had some hot temperatures the last few days and high temperatures are expected to continue Tuesday.

Here are some things U of U Health advised:

  • Don’t go out during the hottest part of the day
  • Pay attention to the temperature and forecast before you go out to recreate
  • Keep yourself hydrated
  • Keep up your sugar and electrolytes especially if you’re out in the sun

If you feel yourself getting overheated, get in the shade or inside. Salt Lake City has multiple cooling areas, public areas where residents can go to cool down when it gets too hot.

Kids are more susceptible to heat stroke so it’s important to make sure they’re hydrated during summer activities, and never leave kids in a parked car in the summer.

Auto-pedestrian crashes

U of U Health said auto-pedestrian crashes are extremely common during the summer months.

The most common injury is a head injury – which can be extremely serious or fatal.

U of U Health gave the following tips:

  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • Pay attention at crosswalks and all areas of the street
  • If you’re a pedestrian make eye-contact with the drivers of vehicles when you’re crossing the street.
  • Don’t run across the road – slow down and use crosswalks.
  • All drivers should yield to pedestrians

Distracted driving crashes

U of U Health said as of last week we’re at over one fatality per day for this year’s timeframe.

“We have this conception about driving specifically here in Utah, we kind of have this feeling that winter driving is more difficult, where you’re concerned about mountain roads and icy conditions and snowfall, chains on your tires, maybe even getting stuck behind a brigade of snowplows, but what is really significant is there’s data that shows that fatal crashes in Utah are actually disproportionately high in the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. So much so that this is actually referred to as the 100 deadliest days on Utah roads,” a flight nurse for AirMed said.

U of U Health advised drivers to:

  • Put down your phone while driving
  • Wear seatbelts
  • Be patient on the roads – don’t become a victim of road rage
  • Don’t drive impaired or drowsy

“We certainly don’t want to see anyone in the hospital or in our rehabilitation units due to this traumatic injury, so be safe, enjoy your summer, and keep your eyes open,” Janet Cortez, a nurse with U of U Health said.

