Officials warn of dangerous conditions on Mount Timpanogos hike

OREM — The Timpanogos Emergency Response Team is warning hikers about the potentially dangerous conditions on Mount Timpanogos trails.

Due to a large amount of snow still on the mountain, portions of Aspen Grove and Timpooneke trails are obscured, officials said on social media.

“This time of year presents unique dangers on one of the most traveled mountains in the U.S. Hikers who do not have extensive training in winter mountaineering are putting themselves in great danger,” the post states.

Even experienced mountaineers should exhibit great caution on the mountain, the team said. Because of the recent heat, ice has melted under the snow creating rivers under the snow and snow bridges that aren’t visible.

A few weeks ago, a hiker fell through a snow bridge on Mount Timpanogos; two other hikers were rescued off the mountain after becoming stranded in a snowfield where avalanches surrounded them. On Monday, a hiker broke a foot and also needed to be rescued.

“While you can hike to the lower waterfalls and enjoy the mountain, once you start to hit snow, you should consider turning back and returning later in the summer,” the post says.

Be aware of snow cornices, snow bridges, snowfield runoffs and cliffs while recreating on the trails, and keep pets close by, the emergency team said.

Trail conditions are changing daily, tracks of previous hikers may not be safe after snow has melted, and hikers should turn around if they feel uncomfortable with the conditions, officials advised.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson, KSL TV