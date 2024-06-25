On the Site:
Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Jun 25, 2024, 11:00 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is a little under three months away from kicking off their 2024 and inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

As we count down the weeks in anticipation of what many believe could be a special year for the Utes, it’s also a good time to take some time to get to know Utah’s opponents.

If you missed our breakdown of Utah’s third and final out-of-conference game with Utah State you can check it out here, otherwise, it’s time to dive into game four against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

 

Three Things To Know About OKST Cowboys Vs. Utah Football

  1. Utah and Oklahoma State don’t have a strong or long history with each other, with their one and only matchup coming on October 20, 1945- a 46-6 win for the Cowboys. However, despite the fact these two teams don’t have much of a history, this feels like a game that could grow into something special now that the Utes and Cowboys are conference mates.
  2. Perhaps the most intriguing connection these two teams have are their head coaches. It feels like Utah’s Kyle Whittingham and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy are cut from a similar cloth. Whittingham and Gundy are tied for second-longest tenured head coaches at a single school in college football at 19 seasons. (Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz is the longest at 25 seasons.) Additionally, both head coaches have earned respect in college football for “doing more with less”.
  3. Interestingly enough, the Utes and Cowboys appear to have a very similar schedule structure for the 2024 season getting most of their toughest matchups right out of the gate before easing into a much more manageable portion. (After facing each other Utah moves on to Arizona and Oklahoma State to Kansas State.) Both teams are considered by most to be in the upper echelon of the Big 12 Conference along with their following week’s opponents.

Mark Your Calendars For Utah Football Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • When: Saturday, September 21, 2024
  • Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • Time: TBA
  • Network: TBA

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

