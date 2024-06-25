Search efforts underway for missing people in Grand County

MOAB — Search efforts are underway after two people were reported missing and a utility terrain vehicle belonging to the party was found abandoned in Grand County.

Search and rescue teams were called out to the Steel Bender off-road trail area after the UTV was found Monday morning and their search is ongoing.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said ground teams, helicopters, search dogs and other specialized equipment are being used in the search. The missing people were confirmed as one man and one woman.

Crews have asked the public to avoid the area. “Our top priority remains the swift and safe resolution of this situation,” deputies said.

Tuesday’s search comes after nearly two dozen hikers were rescued from a popular canyon outside of Moab after they had become “trapped” from flash flooding that impacted the area last week.

Strong thunderstorms produced nearly an inch of rain in parts of Moab in a short period on Friday, creating flash flooding. Videos and photos sent to KSL showed heavy flooding in some areas, as well as waterfalls forming atop the redrock canyons scattered across the region.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.