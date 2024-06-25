Utah HC Signs Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok To Two-Year Contract

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club announced the addition of former Arizona Coyotes defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on a two-year deal.

Utah inks deal with Vladislav Kolyachonok

Utah HC announced Kolyachonok’s signing on Tuesday, June 25.

The club didn’t disclose the terms of the former Coyote’s contract.

Kolyachonok played five NHL games for Arizona last season and 39 over the past three years, including 32 contests in the 2021-22 season.

.@utahhockeyclub has signed Vladislav Kolyachonok to a two-year deal. The defenseman played in five games for the @ArizonaCoyotes last season and in 39 contests over the past three years.#UtahHC @kslsports

📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/tQcObAJWG7 — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) June 25, 2024

The Minsk, Belarus native was originally a draft pick by the new Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in 2019. He was selected during the second round with the No. 52 overall pick in the NHL Draft.

Florida traded the defenseman to Arizona in July 2021.

During his time at the NHL level, Kolyachonok has recorded two goals, five assists, and eight penalty minutes in 39 games. Last season, he posted one goal, three assists, and two PIM in five games with the Coyotes.

Last season, the defenseman spent most of the season with Utah’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. With the Roadrunners, Kolyachonok had eight goals and three assists in 36 AHL games.

✍️ 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 ✍️ We have signed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok to a two-year contract. Details: https://t.co/ahZ7b2MvBb pic.twitter.com/SnYVgBcL5b — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 25, 2024

Kolyachonok is the latest player in a series of recent pre-draft signings by Utah HC. Earlier in June, Utah Hockey Club signed forward Noel Nordh, forward Julian Lutz, goaltender Matt Villalta, defenseman Patrik Koch, and forward Ben McCartney.

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22. The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

