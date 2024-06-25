On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

At least five dead, 31 injured as Kenyan police fire live rounds at protesters, Amnesty says

Jun 25, 2024, 1:29 PM

Kenya police officers walk away from a street covered in tear gas during a demonstration against ta...

Kenya police officers walk away from a street covered in tear gas during a demonstration against tax hikes in downtown Nairobi, on June 18. The half-sister of former United States President Barack Obama was teargassed by police during an interview with CNN. Mandatory Credit: Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LARRY MADOWO, STEPHANIE BUSARI AND CATHERINE NICHOLLS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — At least five people were shot dead after Kenyan police fired live rounds at demonstrators in Nairobi Tuesday as outrage swelled against a controversial finance bill that has sparked widespread protests.

A CNN team witnessed the disturbing scenes and observed two bodies lying motionless on the ground.

Kenya is in the grip of nationwide protests against proposed tax hikes, culminating in Tuesday’s “total shutdown” of the country, which quickly turned violent.

The demonstrations, sparked by the Finance Bill 2024, have seen citizens rally under the banner of “7 Days of Rage,” as the nation faces more days of upheaval.

In a statement issued by activists, lawyers, and medical professionals, it was reported that at least five people were shot dead and around 31 were injured. Of these, 13 were hit with live bullets, four with rubber bullets, and three with launcher canisters.

“Despite the assurance by the Government that the right to assembly would be protected and facilitated, today’s protests have spiraled into violence. Human rights observers and medical officers have reported several incidents of human rights violation,” a joint statement released by Amnesty International Kenya, the Kenya Medical Association, the Law Society of Kenya, and Police Reforms Working Group Kenya reported.

Kenya’s parliament was set ablaze as protesters stormed the building and the ceremonial mace was also stolen.

Kenyan lawmakers who were at the parliament building escaped through an underground channel, CNN affiliate NTV Kenya reported.

According to NTV Kenya, lawmakers were evacuated as police went up against protesters, escaping to the nearby government building of Bunge Towers.

Internet monitoring site NetBlocks reported a “major disruption” to internet connectivity Tuesday.

Nairobi’s City Hall, the office of the Governor of Nairobi, was also set on fire, live visuals from CNN affiliate Citizen TV showed.

A fire could be seen blazing through a lower-ground window, with other windows also emitting smoke. According to Citizen TV, some people were seen removing furniture, including chairs, from the building.

Vehicles parked at Kenya’s Supreme Court, which is close to the City Hall, were also set on fire.

Earlier on Tuesday, Auma Obama, the half-sister of former United States President Barack Obama, was teargassed by police during an interview with CNN live on air, while protesting against the bill.

“I can’t even see anymore, we’re being teargassed,” Obama said in dramatic footage captured by a CNN team on the ground.

Obama, a Kenyan-British activist, was speaking to CNN’s Larry Madowo alongside a group of young protesters when the group was teargassed in Nairobi.

A spokesman for former President Obama declined to comment on the tear gas incident on Tuesday.

“I’m here because look at what’s happening. Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They are demonstrating with flags and banners,” Obama said.

President William Ruto has said he wants to have dialogue with the protesters and that he is “proud” of them. However, security forces have been accused of abducting prominent Kenyans, particularly those who have large social media followings.

Amnesty International Kenya says it is investigating the whereabouts of up to 12 people who were “abducted in the middle of night” ahead of Tuesday’s planned protests.

The list includes bloggers, content creators, human rights defenders, a doctor, and a parliamentary staffer, Amnesty Kenya executive director Irũngũ Houghton told CNN.

“We are horrified by some of the testimonies we have heard over the last 24 hours. We have about 12 people unaccounted for who have been picked up, in many cases, by people who are uniformed or not uniformed,” Houghton said, adding that that they had not received legal assistance and their families didn’t know their whereabouts.

“We are now seeing not just abductions but disappearances,” he said.
CNN has reached out to the Kenyan police for comment.

The protests come as Kenya’s standing gains global prominence as US President Joe Biden designated the country a “major non-NATO ally” on Monday, marking the first time a sub-Saharan African nation has received this status.

In May, Biden announced his decision to elevate Kenya to this designation while hosting President Ruto at the White House for a grand state visit, celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrives at the US Department of State ahead of a meeting with...

Kevin Liptak, Oren Liebermann, Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood, CNN

US hopes Israeli defense minister can give clarity on Gaza war plans as rift with Netanyahu widens

American officials are hoping to gain a better understanding of Israel’s war plans in meetings this week with the country’s defense minister, who arrived in Washington as the rift widened between the Biden administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1 day ago

The aftermath of an attack in Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan, Russia is seen in a video screengr...

Darya Tarasova, Jen Deaton, Mariya Knight, Andrew Raine and Josh Pennington, CNN

Gunmen kill police, priest and civilians in attacks on places of worship in Russia’s Dagestan

More than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan on Sunday.

1 day ago

A small town in France dedicated a memorial to a crew of a B-17 Bomber killed during World War II. ...

Alex Cabrero

Memorial dedication in France for Utah man killed during WWII

On Saturday, a small town in France dedicated a memorial to a crew of a B-17 Bomber killed during World War II. The plane was shut down 80 years ago to the day near the town. One of the soldiers honored was Utah resident 2nd Lt. John "Jack" Lundberg.

3 days ago

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Gaza City on June 22...

Eyad Kourdi and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

More than 50 people killed or missing in Israeli strikes on central Gaza, local officials say

52 people have been killed or left missing in Israeli strikes near Gaza city on Saturday, according to the Hamas-controlled Government Media Office (GMO).

3 days ago

Country officials said dozens of Hajj pilgrims have died as Mecca temperatures hit 120F, and seen h...

Lauren Kent, Caroline Faraj and Hande Atay Alam, CNN

Hundreds of Hajj pilgrims die as Mecca temperatures hit 120 Fahrenheit

More than 300 people have died and thousands have been treated for heatstroke while performing the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca amid extreme temperatures.

5 days ago

In this handout photo, Just Stop Oil protesters sit after spraying an orange substance on Stoneheng...

Brian Melley

Climate protesters arrested over spraying orange paint on Stonehenge monument

Two climate protesters who sprayed orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England were arrested Wednesday.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

At least five dead, 31 injured as Kenyan police fire live rounds at protesters, Amnesty says