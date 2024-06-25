Vernal’s dinosaur, Dinah, has tail reattached

VERNAL — Vernal’s iconic Dinosaur “Dinah” had her tail reattached after a car crash snapped it off in May.

Rhett Whitmire with Vernal City acted as a dino makeup artist and gave Dinah a fresh coat of bubble-gum pink paint following the tail reattachment.

A Vernal City employee said in a Facebook post that the classic dinosaur is “good as new now, ready to welcome visitors from all over the world,” and noted that the pink is a custom color.

“Thanks to our great community for the concern and well wishes for Dinah” a Facebook post from Vernal City stated.