Vernal’s dinosaur, Dinah, has tail reattached
Jun 25, 2024, 3:06 PM | Updated: 3:54 pm
(Vernal City Facebook)
VERNAL — Vernal’s iconic Dinosaur “Dinah” had her tail reattached after a car crash snapped it off in May.
Rhett Whitmire with Vernal City acted as a dino makeup artist and gave Dinah a fresh coat of bubble-gum pink paint following the tail reattachment.
A Vernal City employee said in a Facebook post that the classic dinosaur is “good as new now, ready to welcome visitors from all over the world,” and noted that the pink is a custom color.