60 In 60: #47 BYU's Isaiah Bagnah (Defensive End)

Jun 25, 2024, 1:46 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Brigham Young Cougar defensive end Isaiah Bagnah checks in at No. 47.

#48 Utah's Kenan Johnson (Defensive Back)

 

Bagnah is the first Cougar to find his name on the 2024 60 in 60 list.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

#49 Utah State's Broc Lane (Tight End)

BYU’s Isaiah Bagnah

A native of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, Bagnah signed with Boise State in 2019 as a three-star recruit (247Sports.com) from Lethbridge Collegiate Institue.

Bagnah played 25 games (eight starts) with Boise State, finishing with 32 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, and 10 sacks over four seasons. The defensive end/linebacker hybrid had a career-high 36 tackles and six sacks with the Broncos in 2021. He had five tackles and forced a fumble in Boise State’s 26-17 win over then-No. 10 BYU in October 2021.

Bagnah played 12 games, making eight starts with BYU after transferring to Provo following the 2022 season. As a redshirt junior, the 6’4, 245-pound Bagnah finished with 27 tackles, one sack, one pass defended, and a forced fumble for the Cougars. He had a season-high seven stops against Cincinnati in a 35-27 BYU win.

Bagnah earned a business administration degree at Boise State and is majoring in Sociology at BYU.

RELATED STORIES

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

60 In 60: #47 BYU’s Isaiah Bagnah (Defensive End)