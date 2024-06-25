On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Minor killed in ‘agricultural accident’ in Juab County, officials say

Jun 25, 2024, 2:36 PM | Updated: 2:41 pm

Police lights...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LEVAN, Juab County — One young person was killed Tuesday morning in an “agricultural accident,” according to Juab County officials.

In a press release, the Juab County Sheriff’s office said the accident took place near Levan at approximately 9:30 a.m. The young person who died was under 18 years of age, but officials released no further information.

The sheriff’s office, Nephi police, Utah Highway Patrol, Utah State Parks and Levan Fire Department responded.

“Out of respect to the family no other information will be released at this time,” the Sheriff’s office stated.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Firefighters reported a homeowner and their two dogs were safe after their Ogden home caught fire T...

Carlysle Price

Homeowner and 2 dogs safe after Ogden house fire

Firefighters said a homeowner and their two dogs were safe after their Ogden home caught fire Tuesday.

24 minutes ago

Four people were displaced by a fire that burned the roof of a fourplex in North Ogden on Tuesday J...

Mary Culbertson

Four displaced by North Orem fire caused by food smoker

Four people were displaced by a fire in North Ogden that damaged the roof of a fourplex.

1 hour ago

The Little Twist wildfire grew to 1,000 acres on Saturday, June 15, 2024, according to a news rele...

Mary Culbertson

Firefighter seriously injured by fallen tree in Little Twist fire

A firefighter working to contain the Little Twist fire was hit by a fallen tree and seriously injured.

24 hours ago

A 54-year-old Texas man was thrown from a Harley Davidson and killed in Salt Lake County on June 24...

Mary Culbertson

Texas man killed in I-80 motorcycle accident in Salt Lake County

A Texas man was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-80 in Salt Lake County.

1 day ago

The Utah Department of Transportation confirmed potential heat damage to Riverdale Road caused lane...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Riverdale Road sustains heat damage, causes lane closures

The Utah Department of Transportation confirmed potential heat damage to Riverdale Road caused lane closures on Sunday evening.

2 days ago

Crews with Search and Rescue and Utah Air Authority rescued an injured hiker from Little Cottonwood...

Carlysle Price

Hiker rescued after falling 15 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Officials said a hiker fell 15 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday, and was rescued from Lisa Falls.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Minor killed in ‘agricultural accident’ in Juab County, officials say