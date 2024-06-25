Minor killed in ‘agricultural accident’ in Juab County, officials say

LEVAN, Juab County — One young person was killed Tuesday morning in an “agricultural accident,” according to Juab County officials.

In a press release, the Juab County Sheriff’s office said the accident took place near Levan at approximately 9:30 a.m. The young person who died was under 18 years of age, but officials released no further information.

The sheriff’s office, Nephi police, Utah Highway Patrol, Utah State Parks and Levan Fire Department responded.

“Out of respect to the family no other information will be released at this time,” the Sheriff’s office stated.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.