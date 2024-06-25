Utah Firewatch: It’s everybody’s responsibility to help stop the spark

SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah has all the ingredients in place for a destructive wildfire season, what ultimately happens really depends on the choices we all make.

Utah is a beautiful state with towering mountains and incredible vistas, but because of its dry climate, and its abundance of vegetation, it is susceptible to wildfires.

Each year, Utah averages more than 1,000 new wildfires, with tens of thousands of acres burned, it may be surprising that the vast majority of wildfires in the Beehive State are human-caused.

Over the last several years, according to Utah Fire Info, 90% of the wildfires in Utah were caused by human actions.

The Utah Fire Info website is a collaborative effort between local, state and federal agencies to help identify and document what is happening in our state regarding fire.

Everyone plays a part

Kayli Guild, with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, & State Lands, said that all residents play a role in being alert to fires.

“It’s everybody’s responsibility to use their common sense when it comes to any type of recreating that may involve fire,” Guild said.

While Guild said the number of human-caused fires have decreased in recent years, there is still a long ways to go.

“As far as fire sense goes, since we initiated in 2021,” Guild said. “We’ve seen a decrease in human-caused starts, but we’re still still not to the point where we would like it to be.”

Things such as tow chains dragging on an open road, a ricochet round, or fireworks can spark a wildfire.

“There are several other opportunities as well as to make sure that your vehicle’s maintained,” Guild said. “We see too many fires started with blown tires or bad breaks.”

While the risk of wildfires is never going to be completely eliminated in Utah, the actions of individuals can go a long way in reducing the potential impacts.

“So it’s everybody’s responsibility to keep Utah beautiful,” Guild said. “Let’s be sure to use our fire sense.”