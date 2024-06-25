Utah WBB Head Coach Lynne Roberts Signs Contract Extension Through 2030

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball head coach Lynne Roberts signed a contract extension that goes through the 2030 season on Tuesday.

Following a 23-11 record and a second-round NCAA Tournament appearance last season, Utah Athletics extended Roberts to keep her in Salt Lake City for the foreseeable future.

In a press release, Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan spoke highly of Roberts as a mentor and coach.

“Lynne Roberts has done a phenomenal job leading our women’s basketball program over the past nine seasons, and I’m thrilled to be able to extend her contract for an additional three seasons,” said Harlan. “She has continued to produce championship-level results with three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, and energized our fan base and the community. As we transition into the Big 12 Conference she has her program poised to attract the best student-athletes in recruiting and compete for championships and NCAA tournament berths.”

In nine seasons with the Utes, Roberts has posted an overall record of 162-115.

The women’s basketball team has been on the rise as of late. Utah enters its first year in the Big 12 coming off of three straight 20-win seasons, three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, and three straight first-round wins.

ESPN ranked Utah as the fifth-best team in the Big 12 and the 22nd-best team in the nation in an early power ranking.

With a new-look team in a new conference, Roberts and the Lady Utes will look to exceed expectations in the 2024-25 season.

