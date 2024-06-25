On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Four displaced by North Orem fire caused by food smoker

Jun 25, 2024, 3:39 PM

Four people were displaced by a fire that burned the roof of a fourplex in North Ogden on Tuesday J...

Four people were displaced by a fire that burned the roof of a fourplex in North Ogden on Tuesday June, 25, 2024. (Ogden Fire Department)

(Ogden Fire Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

OREM — Four people were displaced by a fire Tuesday in North Orem after it spread from a smoker, fire officials said.

According to the Orem Fire Department, crews were called to a fourplex at approximately 5:15 a.m. near 1015 North and 185 West. Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst said they arrived to heavy smoke.

They discovered that the fire had started in the food smoker which then spread to a car and trailer near it, and eventually extended to the exterior of the fourplex and inside the attic.

Everyone made it out safely and crews rescued three dogs but said unfortunately one cat died in the fire.

Fire officials didn’t know how much in value the damage caused but said a large portion of the roof would need to be replaced.

Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Provo and Orem all sent crews to help extinguish the fire.

Four people were displaced by a fire that burned the roof of a fourplex in North Ogden on Tuesday June, 25, 2024. (Ogden Fire Department) Four people were displaced by a fire that burned the roof of a fourplex in North Ogden on Tuesday June, 25, 2024. (Ogden Fire Department)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Officials with the US Forest Service are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing hist...

Mark Jones

Forest Service seeking the return of missing historic military vehicle, asking for public’s help

Officials with the US Forest Service are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing historic half-track military vehicle from the Dixie National Forest.

2 minutes ago

Firefighters reported a homeowner and their two dogs were safe after their Ogden home caught fire T...

Carlysle Price

Homeowner and 2 dogs safe after Ogden house fire

Firefighters said a homeowner and their two dogs were safe after their Ogden home caught fire Tuesday.

25 minutes ago

(Vernal City Facebook)...

Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Vernal’s dinosaur, Dinah, has tail reattached

Vernal's iconic Dinosaur "Dinah" had her tail reattached after a car crash snapped it off in May.  

2 hours ago

Police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Minor killed in ‘agricultural accident’ in Juab County, officials say

A juvenile was killed in an "agricultural accident" in Juab County Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Outside of the University of Utah Health....

Eliza Pace, KSL TV

University of Utah Health warns Utahns of common summer injuries

The University of Utah Health is warning Utahns of common summer injuries and advising them on how to stay safe this summer.

4 hours ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 19: Coyotes Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo speaks during a press confe...

Arizona Sports

Alex Meruelo Reportedly Walking Away From Ownership Of Arizona Coyotes

Alex Meruelo is reportedly walking away from ownership of the Arizona Coyotes with no plans to pursue a future arena.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Four displaced by North Orem fire caused by food smoker