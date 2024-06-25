Four displaced by North Orem fire caused by food smoker

OREM — Four people were displaced by a fire Tuesday in North Orem after it spread from a smoker, fire officials said.

According to the Orem Fire Department, crews were called to a fourplex at approximately 5:15 a.m. near 1015 North and 185 West. Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst said they arrived to heavy smoke.

They discovered that the fire had started in the food smoker which then spread to a car and trailer near it, and eventually extended to the exterior of the fourplex and inside the attic.

Everyone made it out safely and crews rescued three dogs but said unfortunately one cat died in the fire.

Fire officials didn’t know how much in value the damage caused but said a large portion of the roof would need to be replaced.

Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Provo and Orem all sent crews to help extinguish the fire.