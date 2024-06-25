On the Site:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

After year of high snowpack, Utah Avalanche Center released findings from the season

Jun 25, 2024, 5:47 PM

After an above-average year for snow totals, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detail...

After an above-average year for snow totals, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detailing findings and statistics. (KSL Chopper 5)

(KSL Chopper 5)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After a year of above-average snowpack, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detailing findings and statistics from the 2023-2024 season.

In the report, Director Mark Staples and Executive Director Chad Brackelsberg emphasized the quantity and quality of snow over the past season.

“Utah experienced another exceptional snowpack this winter. Following the historic snowfall of the 2022-2023 season, we saw 131% of the average snowfall,” they said.

According to the report, the season began October 11, when the first storms arrived and dropped 1-2 feet around the state, a shallow start to the season.

That momentum was largely carried until mid-January, when “snowfall returned around the second week of January and the proverbial wheels fell off the bus,” with over 300 slides recorded statewide.

This storm triggered slides across the state, due to a poor snowpack structure, caused by a high-pressure system turning the existing snowpack into “a thick layer of weak, faceted, sugary snow,” according to the report.

From January on, conditions improved and riders found “some of the best and safest conditions of the season as (February) progressed,” the report states. Another key point of the summary was that higher-than-average temperatures after storms were a noted pattern, enabling “powder-ruining heat,” and 50 people being caught in avalanches in the Salt Lake zone.

Toward the end of the season, on May 5-7, the largest snowstorm to hit the Central Wasatch Mountain region since 1986 arrived, dropping enough powder to provide 3.4 inches of Snow Water Equivalent, ranging from 14 to 25 inches of snow at resorts.

Following that storm, on May 9, three skiers were caught in a 500-foot wide avalanche, killing 23-year-old Andrew Cameron and 32-year-old Austin Mallet.

During the season, the Center emphasized education, providing 32 classes to 379 attendees.

This amounted to over 3,000 hours of instruction, across courses covering avalanches, terrain management, and a motorized backcountry class for snowmobilers and snow-bikers.

Class openings for the 2024-2025 season will be posted in August 2024.

In addition to the 124 professional observers that the Center employs, the community is encouraged to submit avalanche observations through the Center’s observation portal.

According to the report, “the Observation Explorer provides easy access to data that was otherwise very difficult to access,” providing riders with over 24,000 observations and reports. The report states that over 1,800 avalanches were observed statewide, with 356 human-triggered avalanches.

To underline the report, the Center announced the departure of Mark Staples, after 9 seasons. Paige Pagnucco, a 19-year veteran of the Center, replaced Staples. “I am thrilled to continue promoting avalanche safety and am looking forward to focusing my efforts on the avalanche forecasting program. Most importantly, I feel deeply privileged to collaborate with the exceptional staff at the Utah Avalanche Center, supported by an incredibly dedicated Board of Directors,” Pagnucco said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A rise in threats against people volunteering to work during elections have become problematic in t...

Darby Sparks

Utah election volunteers say they haven’t seen threats during primaries

Amidst nationwide concerns of rising threats toward poll workers during elections since 2020, the climate in Utah is fairly mild, according to those who have volunteered at voting centers during the primaries.

18 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Reoccurring act of vandalism forcing Providence leaders to take action

The Cache County community of Providence is tired of its popular parks being targeted week after week with vandalism and is taking action to stop it.

46 minutes ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Utah 2024 primary election results

KSL TV is following Utah's primary election and updating the votes reported by the state.

1 hour ago

flames...

Alexander Campbell

Brush fires burn in Ogden, Salt Lake City

A fire has broken out near Interstate 15 and 21st street in Ogden.

2 hours ago

Signs placed around Cove Pond in Herriman tell visitors that the pond is closed on Tuesday, June 25...

Shelby Lofton and Carter Williams, KSL.com

Herriman pond closed after hundreds of fish found dead

A community pond in southwest Salt Lake County remains closed indefinitely after hundreds of fish were found dead floating in it. 

2 hours ago

Utah primary election workers at a table...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

What to watch for on a busy Utah primary election day

A long and unusually crowded 2024 primary election is almost in the books in Utah, as Republican voters will select their party's nominees in several statewide and federal races Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

After year of high snowpack, Utah Avalanche Center released findings from the season