Forest Service seeking the return of missing historic military vehicle, asking for public’s help

PANGUITCH — Officials with the US Forest Service are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing historic half-track military vehicle from the Dixie National Forest.

According to a news release from USFS, the vehicle, built by the White Motor Company, was taken from the Boulder Mountain Row Lakes area between Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.

“The vehicle is part of a historic archaeological site determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places,” the release stated.

The half-track was one of more than 15,400 made for the Department of Defense between 1939 and 1943. The vehicle had wheels on the front with rubber tracks on the rear. It also had a white 160AX straight-six engine, according to the release.

The vehicle carried six individuals, including a gunner, driver and a front-seat passenger.

From the release, the Advanced Research Projects Agency stated the following, “The Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979 strictly forbids anyone from removing archaeological resources from federal land. It also prohibits any sales, purchase, exchange, transport, or receipt of such resources.”

Forest officials are asking the public to understand the seriousness of the situation.

If you have information regarding the missing vehicle, you are asked to call 775-420-1479 or send an email to robert.smith5@USDA.gov.