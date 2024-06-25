On the Site:
Homeowner and 2 dogs safe after Ogden house fire

Jun 25, 2024, 4:41 PM

Firefighters reported a homeowner and their two dogs were safe after their Ogden home caught fire T...

Firefighters reported a homeowner and their two dogs were safe after their Ogden home caught fire Tuesday. (Ogden City Fire Department)

(Ogden City Fire Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A person and their two dogs were safe after their home caught fire on 29th St. Tuesday, according to firefighters.

At approximately 12:25 p.m., firefighters reported the single-story home had “heavy smoke coming out of the windows.”

Firefighters with the Ogden City Fire Department said they safely evacuated the homeowner and their dogs, but one of the dogs needed medical attention.

Officials said the home had an estimated $50,000 in fire and smoke damage, but the fire did not spread to neighboring homes.

A homeowner and their two dogs were safe after their Ogden house caught fire Tuesday. (Ogden City Fire Department) Firefighters said the home had an estimated $50,000 in fire and smoke damage. (Ogden City Fire Department) Officials reported a house fire Tuesday was contained and extinguished. (Ogden City Fire Department) Firefighters reported the house had "heavy smoke" coming out of the windows when they arrived. (Ogden City Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, firefighters said.

According to firefighters, the Red Cross responded to help the homeowner and their pets.

 

