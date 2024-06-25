On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jared McCain Inspired By Jordan Clarkson To Paint Fingernails

Jun 25, 2024, 4:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – You can credit Jordan Clarkson as the inspiration for Duke’s Jared McCain to start painting his fingernails.

In a social media post from the NBA, McCain discussed when he began painting his fingernails, and where he first saw it.

“It was the beginning of COVID, I saw Jordan Clarkson do it, and I decided to give it a try”

McCain had a strong freshman season at Duke and is expected to be selected in the middle of the first round of the draft.

The guard said his nails would be painted black to match his suit for draft night.

Clarkson Responds To McCain For Painted Fingernails

It didn’t take long for the Jazz guard to respond to McCain after crediting him with the inspiration to paint his fingernails.

“Goodluck (sic) gang,” Clarkson posted on social media in response to McCain’s video.

Jared McCain Bio:

McCain was an efficient scorer at Duke knocking down over 40 percent of his threes and nearly 90 percent of his free throws.

The guard isn’t solely a shooter, however, showing an ability to put the ball on the floor and attack closeouts while finishing at a healthy rate near the rim.

The Duke freshman is a willing defender who should be able to guard both backcourt positions in the NBA, and averaged a very healthy 5.0 rebounds per game.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah GM Bill Armstrong Says NHL Draft Is ‘Wide Open’ After No. 1 Pick

Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong said he believes the 2024 NHL Draft is "wide open" after the Sharks make the first pick.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Zach Edey Or Walker Kessler?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zach Wilson Shows Off New Number, Hairstyle, Denver Broncos Uniform

It's been the summer of change for Zach Wilson and he has leaned into that trend in his first offseason with the Broncos.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah WBB Head Coach Lynne Roberts Signs Contract Extension Through 2030

Utah women's basketball head coach Lynne Roberts signed a contract extension that goes through the 2030 season on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Safety Micah Harper Gives Injury Update Before 2024 Season

Standout safety is gearing up for a return to the football field.

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #47 BYU’s Isaiah Bagnah (Defensive End)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024. Brigham Young Cougar defensive end Isiah Bagnah checks in at No. 47.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Jared McCain Inspired By Jordan Clarkson To Paint Fingernails