Jared McCain Inspired By Jordan Clarkson To Paint Fingernails

SALT LAKE CITY – You can credit Jordan Clarkson as the inspiration for Duke’s Jared McCain to start painting his fingernails.

In a social media post from the NBA, McCain discussed when he began painting his fingernails, and where he first saw it.

“It was the beginning of COVID, I saw Jordan Clarkson do it, and I decided to give it a try”

“I saw Jordan Clarkson do it and I decided to give it a try…” 💅 2024 NBA Draft Prospect Jared McCain tells us how he went from first painting them at all to Draft Night nails! pic.twitter.com/tixd5RK2ZP — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2024

McCain had a strong freshman season at Duke and is expected to be selected in the middle of the first round of the draft.

The guard said his nails would be painted black to match his suit for draft night.

Clarkson Responds To McCain For Painted Fingernails

It didn’t take long for the Jazz guard to respond to McCain after crediting him with the inspiration to paint his fingernails.

“Goodluck (sic) gang,” Clarkson posted on social media in response to McCain’s video.

Jared McCain Bio:

McCain was an efficient scorer at Duke knocking down over 40 percent of his threes and nearly 90 percent of his free throws.

The guard isn’t solely a shooter, however, showing an ability to put the ball on the floor and attack closeouts while finishing at a healthy rate near the rim.

The Duke freshman is a willing defender who should be able to guard both backcourt positions in the NBA, and averaged a very healthy 5.0 rebounds per game.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops