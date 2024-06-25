Ice rinks serve as a spot to escape the summer heat

WEST VALLEY – Employees at the Acord Ice Center said they’re seeing a slight uptick in visitation this summer. Thanks to a new County Rec Pass, entrance is free for kids between five and 18-years-old in Salt Lake County.

Some people are also stopping by to cool off, like Michelle Barber, who brought her grandkids Tuesday afternoon.

“There is no better of a day than today because it’s hot (outside) and cold in here,” Barber said. “It’s beautiful in here until I want to step outside and get a little warmer. Then I’ll do that.”

The ice inside the Ice Center is maintained at around 18 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving the room at around 50 degrees.

Some people, like Rylie McNeil, who enjoys figure skating as a hobby, are there year-round.

“I skate maybe once or twice a week,” McNeil said. “I hate the heat. So I would much prefer coming down here than being outside.”

Acord is one of four ice rinks within Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. Each center’s hours vary, and they tend to keep shorter hours during the summer months.

There are hockey leagues, freestyle skating, and open skate hours. In July, they’ll offer a four-week-long learn-to-skate clinic.