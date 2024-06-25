On the Site:
Utah 2024 primary election results
NATIONAL NEWS

21 million Miniverse toy sets recalled due to danger of skin burn, eye and respiratory irritation

Jun 25, 2024, 5:28 PM

21 million Miniverse toy sets are being recalled due to danger of skin burn, eye and respiratory irritation.

BY PARIJA KAVILANZ, CNN


New York (CNN) — Millions of Miniverse toy sets made by toymaker MGA Entertainment have been recalled because they pose a serious risk of skin burn, eye and respiratory irritation when touched, inhaled or ingested, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday.

The recall involves the “Make it Mini” sets which contain resins that, when liquid, can cause those injuries and irritations to young children and adults alike. The CPSC also found that the resins contain chemical compounds called “acrylates” in amounts that are prohibited in children’s products.

After the resins cure (or turn into a solid form), however, they no longer present this hazard, the agency said. Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA, wrote in an email to CNN that the toy had been on the market for 18 months, and estimated that only 10% to 15% of the recalled toys still have liquid resin inside.

The CPSC said MGA Entertainment has received 26 reports of incidents with the toy sets from children and adults, including reports of skin burns and irritation, and respiratory irritation, with one report that it triggered a case of asthma in the user.

The recalled sets, which include an additional 1 million that were sold in Canada, include “Make It Mini Appliances,” all models and series of “Make It Mini Food,” and “Make It Mini Lifestyle.”

Most sets consist of a sphere which contains the materials required to assemble the miniature appliance, food or lifestyle items.

The resin packaging in each set may imitate food items such as a peanut butter jar, maple syrup, milk container, etc. and the resins when hardened imitate food.

The sphere packaging consists of a disposable wrapper bearing “MGA’s Miniverse” on a yellow background and “Make It Appliances,” or “Make It Mini Food,” in bright pink or “Make It Mini Lifestyle” in salmon pink. The wrapper contains information related to the manufacturer’s identity and country-specific information in different languages.

The sets packaged in spheres could also be sold as bundles with multiple units. The “Kitchen”, “Multipack”, “All You Can Eat”, “Ice Cream Social”, and “Pizza Party” sets come in boxes with similar labeling without spheres. The item number and the UPC code are printed on the back side of the wrapper, according to the CPSC.

The recalled products were sold at Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby and other stores nationwide and on Amazon.com from October 2022 through June 2024, priced at $7 and $13 for individual sphere sets, and $14 to $52 for sets sold in a box.

The CPSC advised that consumers should immediately stop using any units with unused resins and contact MGA for a refund or replacement product.

