Keba Keita Throws Down Highlight Dunk During BYU Basketball Practice

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball newcomer Keba Keita had a highlight-worthy play in practice at the Marriott Center Annex on Tuesday.

The former Utah Utes big man had a posterizing slam dunk that BYU shared on its official X account.

Here’s the play.

The athleticism and explosive playmaking ability at the rim were among the big reasons BYU pursued Keita out of the transfer portal.

BYU needed a rim-running five in new head coach Kevin Young’s system. Highlights like the one above from Keita fit that bill.

Last season, Keita averaged 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds and shot 61% from the field for Utah.

On the receiving end of Keita’s dunk was new walk-on transfer Max Triplett from Snow College.

During the highlight clip, you also see recently signed BYU freshman Kanon Catchings on the screen for point guard Dallin Hall. Out in the corner of the action is Rutgers grad transfer Mawot Mag.

Keita reunites with BYU basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess. Burgess worked closely with the 6-foot-8 big man for the past two years at Utah.

“He’s going to put so much pressure on the big man, no matter what their coverage is in screen and roll; he’s going to put so much pressure in transition,” Burgess said to KSL Sports in May. “We’re going to run fast because he is the fastest five-man out there rim-to-rim. Then he’s one of the best offensive rebounders. It’s just so hard to keep him off the glass.”

BYU basketball gets eight hours per week for practice in the summertime. The Cougars will begin training camp for the 2024-25 season at the end of September.

