Former Utah State QB Jordan Love Announces Engagement On Social Media

Jun 25, 2024, 5:27 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggie and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love announced his engagement on social media on Sunday.

Love and his fiance, Ronika Stone, have been together for over four years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

Love and Stone have spent part of the NFL offseason traveling.

When the couple made it to Italy last week, Love popped the question.

The moment was set up and recorded by proposal planners and videographers in the area.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronika Stone (@ronikastone)

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

