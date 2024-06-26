On the Site:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Herriman pond closed after hundreds of fish found dead

Jun 25, 2024, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:37 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON AND CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN — A community pond in southwest Salt Lake County remains closed indefinitely after hundreds of fish were found dead floating in it. 

Utah wildlife biologists estimate about 500 fish have died at Cove Pond within the Cove at Herriman Springs, but it could be more, said Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley. 

“Most of them were catfish, there were some green sunfish and maybe a couple other species, some trout,” DWR conservation outreach manager Scott Root told KSL. 

Angler Aspynn Scott-Boehme discovered hundreds of dead fish floating on the surface of the water Sunday night. 

“Definitely walking up on this was something devastating,” she said. “It truly made me sick to my stomach.” 

Biologists confirmed the large die-off Monday after receiving a report from visitors earlier in the day. 

“Our biologists found out that there were lethally low levels of dissolved oxygen,” Root said. 

Uncertainty over the cause

It’s unclear what caused the massive die-off. 

“Occasionally, we’ll get fishkills when there’s like chemicals in a stream,” Root said. “On rare occasion, you might have so much heat that it could kill fish, but we think that this is more than just heat.” 

A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Environmental Quality told KSL.com state wildlife biologists and local governments will oversee water testing currently underway before any additional action might be taken. 

“It’s crazy to think that we were just there a couple of weeks ago and the next thing, we come back, they’re all dead,” Scott-Boehme said. 

The pond was full of catfish, bluegills and green sunfish that the agency stocks. 

“We stock Cove Pond on a regular basis, mostly with trout,” he said. “When the temperatures rise, we move to catfish. They do better in a little warmer water.” 

“We recommend that anglers do not eat any fish they may have harvested from the pond on Monday out of an abundance of caution,” Jolley said in a prepared statement. 

Pool to remain closed

Jolley said the pond will remain closed until a cause is pinpointed and fixed, and the pond is considered safe again. A timeline remains to be determined. 

“It would be wise not to take your pets near it,” Root said. 

Root said if the cause of death was chemical-related, it’s likely that chemical will dissolve. Then, they can start over. 

“We’ll start stocking trout once we find out what’s going on there, but we’ll not stock fish in Cove Pond for probably, I’m guessing, in a few months until water temperatures are cooler and we figured everything out,” he said. “And catfish, we probably won’t stock in there until probably next summer.” 

Anglers hope experts can get to the bottom of this. 

“We deal with changes in water, changes in wildlife, and even changes in how many people we’re bringing in a day like, water shortages, lakes not getting enough snow due to climate change, but also people just dumping stuff in bodies of water,” Scott-Boehme said. “If we don’t treat the environment better, one day we will lose the environment.” 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A rise in threats against people volunteering to work during elections have become problematic in t...

Darby Sparks

Utah election volunteers say they haven’t seen threats during primaries

Amidst nationwide concerns of rising threats toward poll workers during elections since 2020, the climate in Utah is fairly mild, according to those who have volunteered at voting centers during the primaries.

17 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Reoccurring act of vandalism forcing Providence leaders to take action

The Cache County community of Providence is tired of its popular parks being targeted week after week with vandalism and is taking action to stop it.

45 minutes ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Utah 2024 primary election results

KSL TV is following Utah's primary election and updating the votes reported by the state.

1 hour ago

flames...

Alexander Campbell

Brush fires burn in Ogden, Salt Lake City

A fire has broken out near Interstate 15 and 21st street in Ogden.

2 hours ago

After an above-average year for snow totals, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detail...

Alexander Campbell

After year of high snowpack, Utah Avalanche Center released findings from the season

Following a promising year for snow, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detailing findings and statistics from the 2023-2024 season.

2 hours ago

Utah primary election workers at a table...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

What to watch for on a busy Utah primary election day

A long and unusually crowded 2024 primary election is almost in the books in Utah, as Republican voters will select their party's nominees in several statewide and federal races Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Herriman pond closed after hundreds of fish found dead