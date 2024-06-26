Herriman pond closed after hundreds of fish found dead

HERRIMAN — A community pond in southwest Salt Lake County remains closed indefinitely after hundreds of fish were found dead floating in it.

Utah wildlife biologists estimate about 500 fish have died at Cove Pond within the Cove at Herriman Springs, but it could be more, said Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley.

“Most of them were catfish, there were some green sunfish and maybe a couple other species, some trout,” DWR conservation outreach manager Scott Root told KSL.

Angler Aspynn Scott-Boehme discovered hundreds of dead fish floating on the surface of the water Sunday night.

“Definitely walking up on this was something devastating,” she said. “It truly made me sick to my stomach.”

Biologists confirmed the large die-off Monday after receiving a report from visitors earlier in the day.

“Our biologists found out that there were lethally low levels of dissolved oxygen,” Root said.

Uncertainty over the cause

It’s unclear what caused the massive die-off.

“Occasionally, we’ll get fishkills when there’s like chemicals in a stream,” Root said. “On rare occasion, you might have so much heat that it could kill fish, but we think that this is more than just heat.”

A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Environmental Quality told KSL.com state wildlife biologists and local governments will oversee water testing currently underway before any additional action might be taken.

“It’s crazy to think that we were just there a couple of weeks ago and the next thing, we come back, they’re all dead,” Scott-Boehme said.

The pond was full of catfish, bluegills and green sunfish that the agency stocks.

“We stock Cove Pond on a regular basis, mostly with trout,” he said. “When the temperatures rise, we move to catfish. They do better in a little warmer water.”

“We recommend that anglers do not eat any fish they may have harvested from the pond on Monday out of an abundance of caution,” Jolley said in a prepared statement.

Pool to remain closed

Jolley said the pond will remain closed until a cause is pinpointed and fixed, and the pond is considered safe again. A timeline remains to be determined.

“It would be wise not to take your pets near it,” Root said.

Root said if the cause of death was chemical-related, it’s likely that chemical will dissolve. Then, they can start over.

“We’ll start stocking trout once we find out what’s going on there, but we’ll not stock fish in Cove Pond for probably, I’m guessing, in a few months until water temperatures are cooler and we figured everything out,” he said. “And catfish, we probably won’t stock in there until probably next summer.”

Anglers hope experts can get to the bottom of this.

“We deal with changes in water, changes in wildlife, and even changes in how many people we’re bringing in a day like, water shortages, lakes not getting enough snow due to climate change, but also people just dumping stuff in bodies of water,” Scott-Boehme said. “If we don’t treat the environment better, one day we will lose the environment.”