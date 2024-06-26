Brush fires burn in Ogden, Salt Lake City

OGDEN — A brush fire in the area of I-15 and 21st street in Ogden has prompted a large response, with plumes being seen on traffic cameras reaching high into the Ogden skyline.

KSL has sent a reporter to the scene.

Ogden Fire Department Deputy Chief Shelby Willis it is a grass fire.

A field fire also popped up in Salt Lake City near 650 W., 2100 South. Capt. Brandt Hancuff with Salt Lake City Fire Department said no businesses were affected by the fire. There were semitrailers near, but fire crews were able to protect them.

According to Weber Fire deputy chief David Reed, the call came in at 5:49 p.m. from an off-duty Utah Highway Patrol officer.

“Highway patrol was first on scene, called it in, actually an off-duty highway patrolman reported hearing multiple popping sounds.” Reed said.

Firefighters on scene located “several” propane tanks and fuel canisters, according to Reed.

Due to difficulties arriving and a minimized water supply, firefighters faced difficulty accessing the area, leading to a 10-acre blaze.

As the fire grew, it encroached on an encampment, with one person suffering minor injuries.

“He was treated and advised to be transported, but he refused medical.” Reed said.

Reed said the fire was “human caused,” but didn’t provide an exact source. He said that specifics are under investigation at this time.

The encampment that was burned has been cleared by the city at least once before, with crews removing “a full dump truck” of belongings, but “within a couple of weeks, there were people living there again,” Reed said.

Fuel moisture has been cited as a proponent for why this fire spread as far and as quickly as it did. Reed said “We’ve gone from having no restrictions on (June) 4th, to putting in our historical restrictions because of how dry it is and how fast fire spreads.”

This is a breaking story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Larry D. Curtis contributed to this report.