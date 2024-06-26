On the Site:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Brush fires burn in Ogden, Salt Lake City

Jun 25, 2024, 6:22 PM | Updated: 7:57 pm

flames...

An Ogden brush fire broke out near Interstate 15 on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

(Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A brush fire in the area of I-15 and 21st street in Ogden has prompted a large response, with plumes being seen on traffic cameras reaching high into the Ogden skyline.

KSL has sent a reporter to the scene.

Click here for more on Utah’s Firewatch

Ogden Fire Department Deputy Chief Shelby Willis it is a grass fire.

A field fire also popped up in Salt Lake City near 650 W., 2100 South. Capt. Brandt Hancuff with Salt Lake City Fire Department said no businesses were affected by the fire. There were semitrailers near, but fire crews were able to protect them.

According to Weber Fire deputy chief David Reed, the call came in at 5:49 p.m. from an off-duty Utah Highway Patrol officer.

“Highway patrol was first on scene, called it in, actually an off-duty highway patrolman reported hearing multiple popping sounds.” Reed said.

Firefighters on scene located “several” propane tanks and fuel canisters, according to Reed.

Due to difficulties arriving and a minimized water supply, firefighters faced difficulty accessing the area, leading to a 10-acre blaze.

As the fire grew, it encroached on an encampment, with one person suffering minor injuries.

“He was treated and advised to be transported, but he refused medical.” Reed said.

Reed said the fire was “human caused,” but didn’t provide an exact source. He said that specifics are under investigation at this time.

The encampment that was burned has been cleared by the city at least once before, with crews removing “a full dump truck” of belongings, but “within a couple of weeks, there were people living there again,” Reed said.

Fuel moisture has been cited as a proponent for why this fire spread as far and as quickly as it did. Reed said “We’ve gone from having no restrictions on (June) 4th, to putting in our historical restrictions because of how dry it is and how fast fire spreads.”

An Ogden brush fire broke out near Interstate 15 on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Alston Crosby, KSL TV) An Ogden brush fire broke out near Interstate 15 on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Alston Crosby, KSL TV) An Ogden brush fire broke out near Interstate 15 on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Alston Crosby, KSL TV) An Ogden brush fire broke out near Interstate 15 on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Alston Crosby, KSL TV)

This is a breaking story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Larry D. Curtis contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

The majority of wildfires in Utah are human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones and Kevin Eubank, KSL TV

Utah Firewatch: It’s everybody’s responsibility to help stop the spark

While Utah has all the ingredients in place for a destructive wildfire season, what ultimately happens really depends on the choices we all make.

3 hours ago

The Little Twist wildfire grew to 2,398 acres and was 10% contained after burning for over a week ...

Mary Culbertson and Matt Johnson, KSL TV

Utah’s 2024 fire season is fully loaded and forecasting danger. Here’s why

The 2024 fire season in Utah has all the ingredients it needs to pose a threat to residents.

1 day ago

The Little Twist wildfire grew to 1,000 acres on Saturday, June 15, 2024, according to a news rele...

Mary Culbertson

Firefighter seriously injured by fallen tree in Little Twist fire

A firefighter working to contain the Little Twist fire was hit by a fallen tree and seriously injured.

1 day ago

Flash flooding in Moab on Friday. Excessive heat remains a fixture in Utah's northern half, while f...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

What to know as excessive heat, flash-flood potential linger in Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Extreme heat will linger across the Wasatch Front for a few more days, while flash flooding potential lingers across southern Utah to start this week, as different weather patterns continue to play out across the state. The National Weather Service on Monday issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories throughout the […]

1 day ago

Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire in Central UT. (Central Utah Fire Interagency...

Carlysle Price

Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire following thunderstorms

Central Utah firefighters said the Little Twist wildfire is still active Saturday morning, following thunderstorms that worsened fire conditions.

3 days ago

a red flag waving in front of smokey skies...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah issued its first Red Flag Warning of the year

Low humidity and high winds prompted Utah Fire Info to release its first Red Flag Warning of the year for Utah.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Brush fires burn in Ogden, Salt Lake City