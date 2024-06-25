On the Site:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Report: Former Jazz VP Dennis Lindsey Hired To Lead Pistons

Jun 25, 2024, 6:10 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey has been hired as the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced the news on social media on Tuesday, 24 hours before the 2024 NBA Draft.

“The Detroit Pistons are hiring Dallas Mavericks executive Dennis Lindsey as the Senior VP of Basketball Operations, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Lindsey constructed the Utah Jazz era of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and now goes to Detroit to join Trajan Langdon’s new group.”

Dennis Lindsey Before The Pistons

Prior to joining the Pistons, Lindsey served in an advisory role with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Texas native left his role as the Vice President of Basketball Operations with the Jazz in the summer of 2021, moving into an advisory role after spending nine seasons with the organization.

Lindsey was hired as the Jazz’s general manager in 2012 and was promoted to Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2019. The longtime NBA front office member began his career in Houston and stopped in San Antonio before being hired by the Jazz.

The Baylor graduate was the runner-up for the 2021 Executive of the Year Award after the Jazz finished with a league-best 52-20 record, before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs.

The Pistons own the fifth and 53rd overall picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports

