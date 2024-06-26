Gov. Spencer Cox beats challenger in Republican primary election

Click here for more election results.

PROVO (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is likely to win a second term after he beat his primary challenger on Tuesday.

Cox, a moderate Republican who took office in 2021, prevailed in the primary after he was booed earlier this year by GOP convention delegates, who tend to lean farther right. Utah’s more muted Republican electorate chose Cox over state Rep. Phil Lyman, a former county commissioner turned state legislator who espoused false claims of election fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

Cox will face Democratic nominee Brian King, a state representative, in November. The Republican incumbent is heavily favored to win in a state that hasn’t had a Democrat in the governor’s office since 1985.