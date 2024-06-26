Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
LOCAL NEWS

John Curtis wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Utah primary election

Jun 25, 2024, 8:29 PM | Updated: 9:45 pm

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, poses for a photograph at the Deseret News offices in Salt Lake City on T...

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, poses for a photograph at the Deseret News offices in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (Deseret News, Spenser Heaps)

(Deseret News, Spenser Heaps)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Click here for more election results.

PROVO (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Curtis has won the Utah GOP primary for Mitt Romney’s open U.S. Senate seat, defeating one opponent who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and others who said they supported Trump’s agenda.

The 64-year-old congressman lost the official party nod at the state GOP convention but won as expected Tuesday after he qualified for the primary ballot by gathering signatures. That route to victory has become common for more moderate Republicans who do better in primaries when the state’s more muted Republican electorate gets its say.

Curtis is highly favored to win in November over Democratic nominee Caroline Gleich in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1970.

He has been compared to Romney for pushing back against hard-liners in his party, particularly on climate change.

Curtis defeated Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, who was little known outside his Salt Lake City suburb before the Trump’s endorsement gave him a boost. But Trump’s support was not enough to beat the more moderate Curtis in Utah, a rare Republican stronghold that has only half-heartedly embraced Trump.

The former president’s brash style and comments about refugees and immigrants do not sit well with many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church, who make up about half of the state’s 3.4 million residents.

