Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Curtis, Cox wins Utah GOP primaries, Maloy too close to call

Jun 25, 2024, 9:01 PM | Updated: 10:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY HANNAH SCHOENBAUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS


PROVO, Utah (AP) — A pair of moderate Utah Republicans won primary elections Tuesday for U.S. Senate and governor over far-right candidates who are loyalists to former President Donald Trump, the latest example of how Utah is a rare Republican stronghold that doesn’t fully embrace the MAGA-led GOP.

U.S. Rep. John Curtis, who won the Utah GOP primary for Mitt Romney’s open U.S. Senate seat, and Gov. Spencer Cox still support Trump and many of his policies but have shown a willingness to stake out different positions on issues where they don’t agree.

Curtis and Cox both defeated candidates who beat them at the state party convention earlier this year among delegates who lean far right. But in Tuesday’s primary, when Utah’s more muted GOP electorate gets its say, they easily scored victories.

Their wins make Curtis and Cox heavy favorites in November’s general election in a state that leans heavily Republican.

A crowd of Curtis supporters gathered at a park in Provo erupted in cheers as the race call came in. The congressman hugged his children and grandchildren, many covered head to toe in “John Curtis for U.S. Senate” stickers, between congratulatory phone calls from U.S. Sen. Mike Lee and other Utah officials.

“Tonight is a night to celebrate, but tomorrow we go back to work,” Curtis told the crowd. “Thank you for the best campaign in the history of the world.”

Curtis will face off in November against Democratic nominee Caroline Gleich in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1970.

Utah election volunteers say they haven’t seen threats during primaries

Curtis, 64, started his political career as a county level Democratic Party official before running for Provo mayor as a Republican. He has been compared to Romney for pushing back against hard-liners in his party, particularly on climate change.

Gordon Robinson and his wife Lynette Robinson celebrated just down the street from their house in Provo, where Curtis was once their neighbor. The couple said they respect his environmental policies and his support for providing military aid to Ukraine as it fends off a Russian invasion.

“What I like about him is he’s willing to work on the other side and compromise with people,” Gordon Robinson said. “But he doesn’t waver on the issues that matter most.”

Curtis defeated Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, who was little known outside his Salt Lake City suburb before Trump’s endorsement gave him a boost. But Trump’s support was not enough.

The former president’s brash style and comments about refugees and immigrants do not sit well with many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church, who make up about half of the state’s 3.4 million residents.

Cox, a moderate Republican who took office in 2021, prevailed in the primary after he was booed earlier this year by GOP convention delegates, who tend to lean farther right. Cox defeated state Rep. Phil Lyman, a former county commissioner turned state legislator who espoused false claims of election fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

After his win, Cox said he was proud of Utah voters.

“Tonight we restored our faith in the Republican party and our faith in the people of Utah. They don’t respond to the lies, to the made up conspiracy theories,” he said.

Cox will face Democratic nominee Brian King, a state representative, in November. Utah hasn’t had a Democrat in the governor’s office since 1985.

Also Tuesday, state Sen. Mike Kennedy defeated four other Republicans battling for the open 3rd District U.S. House seat that Curtis is vacating to run for Senate.

In Utah’s 2nd District, Trump-backed U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy is seeking her first full term on Capitol Hill after winning a special election last fall. She faces challenger Colby Jenkins, a retired U.S. Army officer and telecommunications specialist, who is endorsed by Romney’s counterpart, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee.

Primaries will be held Tuesday for other state and national offices, including the 1st District U.S. House seat, attorney general, state auditor, state Senate, state House and state Board of Education.

Utah 2024 primary election results

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

A voter delivers a ballot at the Salt Lake County Government Center Nov. 21, 2023. Young voters wer...

Dan Rascon

U.S. house district 2 race still too close to call

WASHINGTON — The U.S House second congressional district race is still too close to call by night’s end on Tuesday. Incumbent Celeste Maloy is neck and neck with challenger Colby Jenkins. It’s the only race in the three congressional district races that was not called on election night by the Associated Press. At the time of […]

10 minutes ago

People walk through the University of Urtah in Salt Lake City on March 13. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Utah’s presidential debate officially canceled after Biden, Trump opt for other plans

The proposed presidential debate at the University of Utah in October between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump — thrown into doubt last month — has officially been canceled.

1 hour ago

Mike Kennedy, 49, speaks to a backyard gathering supporters about his U.S. Senate campaign....

Associated Press

Mike Kennedy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District

Mike Kennedy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

1 hour ago

Blake Moore during a 1st Congressional District GOP primary debate at the Eccles Broadcast Center i...

Associated Press

Blake Moore wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Utah’s 1st Congressional District

Blake Moore wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Utah's 1st Congressional District.

2 hours ago

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, poses for a photograph at the Deseret News offices in Salt Lake City on T...

Associated Press

John Curtis wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Utah primary election

John Curtis wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Utah primary election

2 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a press conference on the last day of the 2024 legislative sess...

Associated Press

Gov. Spencer Cox beats challenger in Republican primary election

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is likely to win a second term after he beat his primary challenger on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Curtis, Cox wins Utah GOP primaries, Maloy too close to call