Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

At least 2 are dead from catastrophic Midwest flooding and a Minnesota dam is at risk of failing

Jun 25, 2024, 10:16 PM

The Rapidan Dam in Minnesota is in “imminent failure condition,” according to local authorities...

The Rapidan Dam in Minnesota is in “imminent failure condition,” according to local authorities on June 24. (Mark Vancleave, AP via CNN Newsource)

(Mark Vancleave, AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ANDY ROSE, LAUREN MASCARENHAS, AMANDA MUSA AND CHRISTINA ZDANOWICZ, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — At least two people are dead after severe storms and major flooding hit the Midwest, according to officials, and a dam in southern Minnesota built in the early 1900s is at risk of failing.

Rapidan Dam near Mankato was in “imminent failure condition,” The Blue Earth County government announced in a Monday Facebook post.

“We do not know if it will totally fail or if it will remain in place, however, we determined it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies and other local agencies,” the county said.

The dam – which has been in a “state of disrepair,” according to a 2021 study – was still standing Tuesday afternoon, and the county said there are no current plans for mass evacuations.

Not over yet

During a news conference, Gov. Tim Walz cautioned: “We are not out of the woods yet.”

Some communities have not reached peak water levels, he said.

The water flow rate peaked Monday and has slightly decreased Tuesday, according to a news release from Blue Earth County emergency management officials. Authorities are continuing to monitor the dam.

The flooding in Blue Earth County is threatening the family home of resident Jenny Barnes and their nearby business The Dam Store, CNN affiliate KARE reported.

“It’ll happen. We don’t know when but it’s going to be inevitable that the house is going to go,” Barnes told KARE.

The Dam Store, known for its homemade pies, has been in business since 1910 and owned by Barnes’ family since 1972.

“That’s our life, as well. That’s our business; that’s our livelihood. It’s everything to us,” Barnes told KARE. “There’s no stopping it. It’s going to go where it wants to go. It’s going to take what it wants to take. And everybody pray that it doesn’t take The Dam Store.”

During the Tuesday news conference, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen highlighted the concerns for farmers. While crops don’t look damaged from a road perspective, Petersen said, the aerials show “the widespread difficulties our farmers face.”

Walz said the town of Waterville, in nearby Le Sueur County, also saw a “certainly dramatic” impact from the flooding, with dozens of homes flooded up to the second floor.

Deployment of National Guard soldiers

More than 40 National Guard soldiers were deployed to Waterville pump stations to ensure they operate around the clock, protecting critical infrastructure and homes, Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke said during the news conference.

Severe flooding has wreaked havoc across the Midwest for several days, leaving at least two people dead. A man in his mid-70s died in Clay County, Iowa, while trying to drive across rapid floodwaters on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the county sheriff’s office. The same day, an 87-year-old man died in a flood-related crash in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to the state highway patrol.

In Iowa, days of catastrophic flooding and severe storms prompted President Joe Biden to approve a disaster declaration for some areas, freeing up federal funding for relief efforts.

A levee failure Tuesday morning on the Little Sioux River prompted the evacuation of several Iowa communities.

The city of Rodney in northern Monona County has been evacuated, with roads closed off to the public, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, noting water had breached the levee in several spots.

Authorities reported the levee failure just south of the city of Smithland at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

A flash flood warning was issued for Rodney, the nearby city of Smithland and other rural areas near the river, officials said.

About 30 miles north, significant flooding left the city of Correctionville closed to non-residents, according to Woodbury County Emergency Management.

Further north in Sioux City, the Big Sioux River crested at 45 feet, which is 7.3 feet above historic levels, prompting homes along the river to be evacuated Monday, officials said. Water rescue efforts continued on Tuesday afternoon, said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

The governor said one neighborhood in North Sioux City – McCook Lake – was in a “very dangerous situation” with residents attempting to re-enter the area.

“Whole homes have fallen” into McCook Lake, which is separated from Big Sioux River by Interstate 29, Noem said. The neighborhood has uprooted trees, live power lines across roads and 100-foot drop-offs in places where roads were washed out, along with other debris, the governor said.

Officials don’t expect the water levels to rise any further, Noem said, but she urged residents to stay away from the area as water levels recede “slowly.”

“It’s not going to be safe for several days,” said Noem. “If there’s water, don’t drive through it. If there’s a barricade, don’t drive around it.”

Minnesota dam

In Minnesota, Blue Earth County officials were first notified Sunday of “accumulating debris” at the Rapidan Dam. Workers from Blue Earth County Public Works, the emergency management agency and the sheriff’s office are actively monitoring the dam, according to the Facebook post.

The Blue Earth River has cut around the west side of the dam, emergency management said, carrying damaging debris and causing power outages.

In a Monday evening update, the county noted that although there was a “partial failure on the west abutment,” the “dam is still intact.”

“Our agencies are in close contact with Blue Earth County and other local officials regarding the Rapidan Dam near Mankato,” Gov. Walz said in a statement Monday. “Emergency management is on the ground and acting quickly to ensure the safety of Minnesotans as the situation develops.”

The dam, which was completed in 1910, is owned by the county and is capable of generating 6 million watts of hydroelectric power. It’s about 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Dams can break for a number of reasons, including overtopping due to flooding and structural failure, according to FEMA.

2021 report from Blue Earth County noted that regular flooding over the years, along with the “toll of time,” have caused significant damage to the dam. The report identified two solutions: repair or remove the dam. The county noted that both options have significant costs.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Men stand by a van behind rows of police tape...

RIO YAMAT Associated Press

Police: Suspect dead after shootings near Las Vegas leaves 5 people dead, teen injured

A man who fatally shot five people and critically injured a 13-year-old girl at apartments near Las Vegas has killed himself, authorities said Tuesday.

3 hours ago

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is joined by Kevin Rudd, Australian Ambassador to the US, as he ar...

Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Thomas Manglona, CNN

Julian Assange ends stalemate with US, exchanging guilty plea for his freedom

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked free for the first time in 12 years after a US judge signed off on his unexpected plea deal on Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

Rivian electric pickup trucks sit in a parking lot at a Rivian service center in May 2022 in South ...

Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN

Rivian and VW join up to design vehicle software

Rivian and VW are forming a joint venture to create vehicle software, with a $5 billion investment.

7 hours ago

21 million Miniverse toy sets are being recalled due to danger of skin burn, eye and respiratory ir...

Parija Kavilanz, CNN

21 million Miniverse toy sets recalled due to danger of skin burn, eye and respiratory irritation

Millions of Miniverse toy sets made by toymaker MGA Entertainment have been recalled because they pose a serious risk of skin burn, eye and respiratory irritation when touched, inhaled or ingested, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Judge Juan Merchan and former President Donald Trump appear in this courtroom sketch. Trump can now...

Lauren del Valle and Jeremy Herb, CNN

Judge lifts parts of Trump gag order ahead of sentencing in New York criminal case

Donald Trump can now publicly talk about witnesses like Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels who testified at his New York criminal trial per a court order Tuesday rolling back parts of a gag order Judge Juan Merchan imposed before the trial began.

12 hours ago

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has declared US gun violence an urgent public health crisis. (West...

Jen Christensen, CNN

US surgeon general declares US gun violence an urgent public health crisis

Gun violence in the United States is an urgent public health crisis that demands the “collective commitment of the nation” to stop it, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says in a new advisory released Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

At least 2 are dead from catastrophic Midwest flooding and a Minnesota dam is at risk of failing