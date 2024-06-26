Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Domestic violence call turns into SWAT activation in West Jordan

Jun 25, 2024, 10:23 PM | Updated: 10:42 pm

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — What originated as a domestic violence investigation has turned into a SWAT callout with a barricaded suspect near 7000 South and Redwood Road.

According to Sgt. Andrew Hercules with West Jordan police, officers were called at 7 p.m. for a domestic violence incident with a barricaded person. During the investigation, officers located a firearm that was possibly used in the incident.

Due to the barricaded person, SWAT has been called out, and are “making every effort they can, doing everything we can to make contact and get a peaceful result with this,” Hercules said.

Apartments in proximity to the scene have been evacuated.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when further information becomes available. 

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Cox and Henderson speak to media...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Spencer Cox cruises to win in GOP primary; Phil Lyman says he won’t concede

Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson easily won the Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday evening, though challenger Phil Lyman said he wouldn't concede and called for an independent audit of the results.

2 hours ago

Fighting fire with fire is one way to try and keep Utah's forests safer. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Fighting fire with fire to keep Utah’s forests safe

Fighting fire with fire is one way to try and keep Utah's forests safer. It is the type of work being done to the Fishlake National Forest.

2 hours ago

Ray and Maranda Ankofski, ages 58 and 50, were last heard from early Friday afternoon as they were ...

Andrew Adams

Family hopes for positive outcome as searchers look for missing Texas couple outside of Moab

Searchers planned to resume efforts Wednesday to find a missing Texas couple believed to have vanished from an off-road trail outside of Moab. Their family hopes for a positive outcome.

2 hours ago

A voter delivers a ballot at the Salt Lake County Government Center Nov. 21, 2023. Young voters wer...

Dan Rascon

U.S. house district 2 race still too close to call

WASHINGTON— The U.S House second congressional district race is still too close to call by night’s end on Tuesday. Incumbent Celeste Maloy is neck and neck with challenger Colby Jenkins. It’s the only race in the three congressional district races that was not called on election night by the Associated Press. At the time of this […]

3 hours ago

People walk through the University of Urtah in Salt Lake City on March 13. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Utah’s presidential debate officially canceled after Biden, Trump opt for other plans

The proposed presidential debate at the University of Utah in October between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump — thrown into doubt last month — has officially been canceled.

4 hours ago

Mike Kennedy, 49, speaks to a backyard gathering supporters about his U.S. Senate campaign....

Associated Press

Mike Kennedy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District

Mike Kennedy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Domestic violence call turns into SWAT activation in West Jordan