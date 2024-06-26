Domestic violence call turns into SWAT activation in West Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY — What originated as a domestic violence investigation has turned into a SWAT callout with a barricaded suspect near 7000 South and Redwood Road.

According to Sgt. Andrew Hercules with West Jordan police, officers were called at 7 p.m. for a domestic violence incident with a barricaded person. During the investigation, officers located a firearm that was possibly used in the incident.

Due to the barricaded person, SWAT has been called out, and are “making every effort they can, doing everything we can to make contact and get a peaceful result with this,” Hercules said.

Apartments in proximity to the scene have been evacuated.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233