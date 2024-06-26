U.S. house district 2 race still too close to call

WASHINGTON— The U.S House second congressional district race is still too close to call by night’s end on Tuesday.

Incumbent Celeste Maloy is neck and neck with challenger Colby Jenkins. It’s the only race in the three congressional district races that was not called on election night by the Associated Press.

At the time of this article, Maloy had approximately 52 % of the vote, while Jenkins had approximately 48%.

Maloy told KSL TV that she feels very positive about the way things are going.

“I’m naturally cautious, so I’m not going to say anything too positive right now because I don’t want to jinx anything, but I like the way it is going,” Maloy said. “It looks positive, and I’m going to stay positive. And I’m going to get on an airplane tonight and go back and do my job. Maybe tomorrow we may know, but I’m going to have to keep moving forward and serve the people in the 2nd district.”

Maloy was endorsed by former president Donald Trump and Jenkins was endorsed by Senator Mike Lee. Maloy believes that did play a factor in how close this race is playing out.

“I’m sure it affected it. Endorsements usually don’t matter in races, but my race has been an exception both times I ran,” Maloy said. “I’m really grateful that former president Trump put his stamp on me. Looking forward to working with him again.”