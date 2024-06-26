Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Fighting fire with fire to keep Utah’s forests safe

Jun 25, 2024, 10:51 PM | Updated: 10:56 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Fighting fire with fire is one way to try and keep Utah’s forests safer.

It is the type of work being done to the Fishlake National Forest.

“It’s very important,” said Ben Newburn, fire manager with the U.S. Forest Service’s Intermountain Region. “This is an example of another place where we can lean in and effect changes to how those outcomes will happen when we do get a wildfire.”

It is part of an overall $66 million dollar package from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reduce wildfire risk, protect water quality, and improve forest health across the nation as part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America program.

$3.5 million dollars of that was approved for the U.S. Forest Service’s Intermountain Region, which includes Utah.

Not only is the Fishlake National Forest getting federal funding, but also the Ashley National Forest and the Vernal Municipal Watershed Project.

It is all aimed at reducing fire fuels, helping wildlife habitat, and even seeding areas to help restore forest health.

With the Vernal Municipal Watershed Project, the goal is to safeguard the water supply for Vernal and surrounding communities from the effects of wildfire.

The project will also help habitat for wildfire and fish and restore rangeland environments.

The Ashley National Forest project is for nearly 4,000 acres on the South Slope boundary with the Ute Indian Tribe to also protect culturally sensitive sites, fuels reduction, forest health treatments, and wildlife habitat enhancement.

The Fishlake National Forest will complete mastication and seeding to reduce the risk of wildfire and restore forest conditions.

“It will be a combination of treatments,” Newburn said. “Mostly vegetation oriented, prescribed fire, some thinning and some mastication work as well.”

(Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

Reducing future wildfire risks

All the work is being done to mitigate wildfire risks for the future.

However, fire managers across the state said, this year, they are already seeing conditions they do not like.

“We are very concerned this year that we have a lot of potential for a very busy fire season,” Newburn said.

Numbers are already up this year compared to the past two years when it comes wildfires.

But the number that is even more concerning is those wildfires that are human-caused.

According to Utah Fire Info, 257 of the 327 wildfires this year are human-caused.

In 2023, 96 of the 155 wildfires were human-caused.

In 2022, there were 269 wildfires of which 216 were human-caused.

Hotter than normal temperatures this early in the year are leading to drier conditions sooner.

“Having the public aware of the fire situation and what’s going on when they go out and recreate in our great state is very important,” Newburn said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

flames...

Alexander Campbell

Brush fires burn in Ogden, Salt Lake City

A fire has broken out near Interstate 15 and 21st street in Ogden.

7 hours ago

The majority of wildfires in Utah are human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones and Kevin Eubank, KSL TV

Utah Firewatch: It’s everybody’s responsibility to help stop the spark

While Utah has all the ingredients in place for a destructive wildfire season, what ultimately happens really depends on the choices we all make.

8 hours ago

The Little Twist wildfire grew to 2,398 acres and was 10% contained after burning for over a week ...

Mary Culbertson and Matt Johnson, KSL TV

Utah’s 2024 fire season is fully loaded and forecasting danger. Here’s why

The 2024 fire season in Utah has all the ingredients it needs to pose a threat to residents.

1 day ago

The Little Twist wildfire grew to 1,000 acres on Saturday, June 15, 2024, according to a news rele...

Mary Culbertson

Firefighter seriously injured by fallen tree in Little Twist fire

A firefighter working to contain the Little Twist fire was hit by a fallen tree and seriously injured.

1 day ago

Flash flooding in Moab on Friday. Excessive heat remains a fixture in Utah's northern half, while f...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

What to know as excessive heat, flash-flood potential linger in Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Extreme heat will linger across the Wasatch Front for a few more days, while flash flooding potential lingers across southern Utah to start this week, as different weather patterns continue to play out across the state. The National Weather Service on Monday issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories throughout the […]

2 days ago

Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire in Central UT. (Central Utah Fire Interagency...

Carlysle Price

Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire following thunderstorms

Central Utah firefighters said the Little Twist wildfire is still active Saturday morning, following thunderstorms that worsened fire conditions.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Fighting fire with fire to keep Utah’s forests safe