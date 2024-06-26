Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
KSLTV.com
Utah Hockey Club Inks Deal With Liam O’Brien (Spicy Tuna)

Jun 26, 2024, 9:28 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah hockey club signed fan-favorite Liam O’Brien (also known as Spicy Tuna) to a three-year deal, the club announced Wednesday.

O’Brien stole the hearts of Utah fans upon their first meeting at the Delta Center this Spring. He told fans if they kept showing up, he’d “run through a wall” for them.

Per club policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to sign Liam to a three-year contract,” said Utah Hockey Club General Manager Bill Armstrong. “He adds energy, grit and physical presence to the line-up every night that will greatly complement the excitement we expect from Utah hockey fans, especially in our inaugural season. We look forward to having Liam on our roster for the next several seasons.”

About Liam O’Brien

O’Brien, a 29-year-old forward from Nova Scotia, registered 5-9-14 and 153 penalty minutes (PIM) in 75 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24, all of which are new career-highs. He also led the team with 229 hits which tied for the 14th-most among NHL forwards.

Earlier this year, O’Brien took to Instagram to announce the birth of his daughter.

 

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

