College Football 25 Gives First Glimpse At BYU's LaVell Edwards Stadium

Jun 26, 2024, 10:19 AM

PROVO, Utah – EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated sports games in years.

College Football 25 is the first installment in the college gridiron series since NCAA Football 14. It’s been 11 years since college fans had a video game to play as their favorite team.

Among those gamers counting down the days until the official release date of July 19 are probably BYU fans.

EA Sports College Football 25 “Sights and Sounds”

EA Sports gave BYU fans a reason to get more excited for College Football 25 by providing a glimpse of what LaVell Edwards Stadium looks like in the game. The image was part of EA’s “Sights and Sounds Deep Dive.”

Pretty realistic.

EA Sports noted that stadiums will be striped for some big games. LaVell Edwards Stadium has had three games with striped sections, the most recent being last year’s season opener against Sam Houston.

Before that, BYU had striped sections for the 2013 home game against Georgia Tech and 2012 versus Hawaii.

It will be interesting to see when a striped LaVell Edwards Stadium pops up during your dynasty in College Football 25.

Details in BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium

EA Sports has made an effort to have details on all 134 FBS teams, as “every team is someone’s favorite team.” That has been their motivation throughout the project.

You can notice the details that EA Sports put into LaVell Edwards Stadium in that screengrab. The ramp up the tunnel has a blue mat with a stretch Y. On the wall, as the BYU players walk out of the tunnel, there is a “RISE UP” message.

One noticeably different thing was the midfield stretch Y logo. Last year, BYU had a white circle and a blue stretch Y at the 50-yard line. This year, there’s a royal blue circle with a white stretch Y, the same as on BYU’s primary white helmet.

BYU installed a new playing surface this season, so that may be the new look. Schools had to send EA Sports assets so the video game giant could replicate the exact look of what everyone sees on Saturdays in the fall.

EA Sports noted in their deep dive that they plan to update stadiums post-launch as they receive new architecture and designs from schools so College Football 25 is as authentic as possible.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

