LOCAL NEWS

Woman injured by falling rock slab at Bridal Veil Falls, dies of injuries

Jun 26, 2024, 1:23 PM

Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon (File photo)...

Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon (File photo)

(File photo)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A woman who was hit by a rock at Bridal Veil Falls earlier in June has died of her injuries according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was identified by police as Diane Dewey.

Woman injured by falling slab of rock at Bridal Veil Falls

Police said between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on June 3, a slab of rock broke loose, rolling down the mountainside and hitting Dewey. Officials said the rock was approximately 24 inches wide and two to three inches deep.

 

One of the witnesses said it went right in front of him, and he was trying to forewarn people at the bottom and yelled out rock; unfortunately, the elderly female was hit in the back and the head,” Sgt. Garrett Dutson with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Dutson said witnesses attended to the woman until first responders arrived. She was taken to the Utah Valley Regional Hospital with serious injuries to her back and head, however, she was alert and talking when she left Bridal Veil Falls.

Local News

Woman injured by falling rock slab at Bridal Veil Falls, dies of injuries