New Primary Children’s Hospital facility is one step closer to completion

TAYLORSVILLE — A new state-of-the-art behavioral center for children and teens is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Wednesday, medical providers, staff, and construction executives cheered the raising of the final beam on the soon to be Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Behavioral Health Center.

The new facility is being built on the existing campus of Primary Children’s Wasatch Canyons Behavioral Health in Taylorsville.

It promises to offer mental health services to children across Utah.

“We see more and more mental health challenges and we are dedicated to meeting those kids where they’re at and helping them know that life is worth living and there’s help,” said Amanda Choudhary, senior director of pediatric behavioral health at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

According to a press release from Intermountain Health, Utah, “like the nation, is experiencing a pediatric mental health crisis. Nationally, one in five 3-to-17-year-olds faces a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral disorder. Suicide remains a leading cause of death for Utah youth.”

‘A new approach’

Choudhary said the project isn’t just about replacing an old building, but a new approach to behavioral healthcare that they hope will lead the nation in youth mental healthcare.

The $96-million project received $25-million in funding from the state of Utah. With a new model of care, it’ll house a walk-in crisis center and a first of its kind unit for youth with autism and neuro-diverse needs.

The hospital promises to bring parents into the equation with a place for them to stay overnight.

Patient bed space will increase by 50% from 23 beds to 42 and outpatient services like group and one-on-one therapy will be expanded.

“It takes all of us to treat mental health and to support a kid through a crisis and so we’re excited that they can bring their family, their parents, their support structure into our hospital during their treatment,” Choudhary said.

The new hospital is expected to open late next year. Once built, the old campus will be torn down.