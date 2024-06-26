Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
60 In 60: #46 BYU's Blake Mangelson (Defensive End)

Jun 26, 2024, 1:41 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Brigham Young Cougar defensive end Blake Mangelson checks in at No. 46.


Mangelson is the second Cougar defensive lineman to make the cut, joining No. 47 Isiah Bagnah (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU Cougar’s Blake Mangelson

Listed at 6’5 and 260 pounds, the senior-to-be was a prep standout at nearby Juab High School. He was credited with 159 tackles for the Wasps, including 19 tackles for a loss and 22.5 sacks.

Mangelson played in seven games for BYU as a freshman in 2021. He finished with five tackles and two stops behind the line of scrimmage.

In 2022, Mangelson made his first start while appearing in nine games. The sophomore ended the season with 13 tackles (seven assisted) and one pass defended.

As a junior, Mangelson finished with career highs in games played (12), starts (3), tackles (27, tackles for a loss (2.5), and two passes defended. He was credited with half a sack in a 38-31 Cougar win at Arkansas in its Big 12 opener. Mangelson had a season-high seven tackles in BYU’s 35-6 loss at Texas.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

