Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Gusty winds help spread fast growing central Oregon wildfire and prompt evacuations

Jun 26, 2024, 1:54 PM | Updated: 1:55 pm

Smoke from a wildfire rises on a road near La Pine, Ore., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The fire prompted...

Smoke from a wildfire rises on a road near La Pine, Ore., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The fire prompted mandatory evacuations in the small town in central Oregon and was growing rapidly in hot, dry conditions. (Jim Pharris via AP)

(Jim Pharris via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LA PINE, Oregon (AP) — Gusty winds fueled a rapidly growing wildfire just outside the central Oregon community of La Pine and prompted evacuations Tuesday.

The fire was estimated to be 2.7 square miles (6.9 square kilometers) in size Tuesday night, Central Oregon Fire Information posted on the social media site X. The fire was growing and not contained.

Evacuation alerts were sent to 1,100 homes and businesses, said Lt. Jayson Janes of the Deschutes County Sherriff’s Office. He said about 50-60 people sought refuge at a local high school serving as an evacuation center.

It was not clear whether any structures had burned.

Gov. Tina Kotek invoked an order allowing the fire marshal to mobilize resources to help fight the blaze. A billowing plume of black and gray smoke loomed over businesses including grocery stores and strip malls.

Jodi Kerr was packing up her home decor and gifts store in La Pine so she could evacuate.

“It’s part of the risk of living in an area like this. It’s beautiful, but it’s wild,” said Kerr, the owner of Meandering Maker Mercantile.

She said it’s hard to think about the people who’ve spent years building businesses and then be concerned about losing it all overnight.

The fire started about one mile (1.6 kilometers) south of La Pine. It’s cause was under investigation.

Central Oregon Fire Management Service firefighters used dozers, or heavy construction equipment adapted to battle wildfires, to establish control lines around the blaze. Aircraft dropped fire retardant to slow the flames.

La Pine High School was serving as a temporary evacuation point while La Pine Rodeo Grounds was hosting a livestock and small animal shelter.

TV station KTVZ reported that several U.S. Forest Service campgrounds and trails had been evacuated and closed.

La Pine is about 192 miles (309 kilometers) south of Portland.

In Southern California, about 2,500 San Diego residents were under evacuation orders as fire crews used aircraft to attack a blaze that broke out Tuesday afternoon near Torrey Pines State Beach. Authorities closed two Interstate 5 off-ramps as winds pushed flames through about 20 acres (8 hectares) of dry brush at a nature preserve and toward homes.

Firefighters working in steep, rugged terrain reached 5% containment and stopped the fire’s forward progress, officials said around 5 p.m.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. An evacuation center was set up at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Improved weather conditions aided firefighters as they battled a rural Northern California wildfire that destroyed two structures and threatened the community of Palermo, which is near where the state’s deadliest wildfire struck six years ago.

The fire spread over about 1 square mile (2.6 square kilometers) in the initial hours Monday evening but was static Tuesday. Containment reached 25%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said.

Winds subsided, marine air brought some cooling and “the conditions are favorable,” said Capt. Dan Collins of Cal Fire. The cause of the blaze — dubbed the Apache Fire — was under investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Elvis Presley gave away his blue suede shoes before going into the army. Mandatory Credit: Henry Al...

 Catherine Nicholls, CNN

Elvis Presley’s actual blue suede shoes are up for auction

When Elvis Presley’s debut album took the charts by storm in 1956, “Blue Suede Shoes” was its opening track. Now the shoes are up for auction.

5 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott A...

Mark Sherman

The Supreme Court rules for Biden administration in a social media dispute with conservative states

The Supreme Court rules for the Biden administration in a social media dispute with conservative states.

6 hours ago

Men stand by a van behind rows of police tape...

RIO YAMAT Associated Press

Police: Suspect dead after shootings near Las Vegas leaves 5 people dead, teen injured

A man who fatally shot five people and critically injured a 13-year-old girl at apartments near Las Vegas has killed himself, authorities said Tuesday.

16 hours ago

The Rapidan Dam in Minnesota is in “imminent failure condition,” according to local authorities...

Andy Rose, Lauren Mascarenhas, Amanda Musa and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

At least 2 are dead from catastrophic Midwest flooding and a Minnesota dam is at risk of failing

At least two people are dead after severe storms and major flooding hit the Midwest, according to officials, and a dam in southern Minnesota built in the early 1900s is at risk of failing.

16 hours ago

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is joined by Kevin Rudd, Australian Ambassador to the US, as he ar...

Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Thomas Manglona, CNN

Julian Assange ends stalemate with US, exchanging guilty plea for his freedom

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked free for the first time in 12 years after a US judge signed off on his unexpected plea deal on Wednesday morning.

17 hours ago

Rivian electric pickup trucks sit in a parking lot at a Rivian service center in May 2022 in South ...

Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN

Rivian and VW join up to design vehicle software

Rivian and VW are forming a joint venture to create vehicle software, with a $5 billion investment.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Gusty winds help spread fast growing central Oregon wildfire and prompt evacuations