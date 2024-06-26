Post Malone will start new ‘F-1 Trillion’ tour in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — Utah-based artist Post Malone is kicking off his upcoming “F-1 Trillion” tour at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 8.

On Tuesday, the artist posted on social media that the tour will visit 13 states from September to October, with multiple shows in certain states.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone



While Citi card members got access to presale tickets on Wednesday morning, an artist presale is available for sign-up and will begin June 28 at 10 a.m. MDT.

According to seated.com, the public ticket sales will be purchasable on July 1 at 10 a.m. MDT.

“I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone said in a press release.

The tour will celebrate Malone’s upcoming county album, “F-1 Trillion,” which will be released on Aug. 16.