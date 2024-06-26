Utahn hoping to bring home Olympic medal as part of women’s rugby team

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s never too late to start a new sport in high school.

Just ask Spiff Sedrick.

She was attending Herriman High when she picked up the fast-paced physically demanding sport of Rugby, and she has taken off.

Ten years later, she has her sights set on helping USA Rugby earn their first medal at the Olympics.

For Sedrick, chasing her Olympic dream didn’t begin on the field.

Sedrick got her nickname, Spiff, from a gymnastics coach.

“He was like, ‘oh, that’s like, spiffy all the time.’”

She developed a love of competition from gymnastics and volleyball then pivoted to the world of rugby her freshman year. Her mom, Melissa Sedrick, said she’s a natural.

“It’s just been fun to watch her when she’s learning how to catch that rugby ball and run and tackle people,” Melissa Sedrick said.

The world will witness Spiff’s talent when she joins the U.S. Women’s Olympic Rugby Sevens team in Paris later this summer. She said it’s a dream come true.

“I want to do the work to win,” Spiff Sedrick said. “And I think like when I get to do it with my team, it’s so much fun,”

Melissa Sedrick said she’s excited to pack her bags for Paris to be in the stands.

“She has a biological family and an adopted family, so we all come together and are able to go and watch her,” she said.

They’re also cheering her on for making a difference off the field.

“She’s just kind of a pioneer in rugby,” Melissa Sedrick said.

Inspiring new players

Spiff Sedrick said Team USA is hoping to inspire a new generation of female players.

“Rugby Sevens is so interesting, because no matter your body type, there’s a place for you on the field,” she said.

She also said you can start playing at any stage of your life.

“Some of our teammates didn’t start til they were in their mid-20s and now they’re going to the Olympics,” Spiff Sedrick said.

Spiff Sedrick will take in the moment and bring a little bit of home to secure a victory.

“I just need my fruit roll-up before the games,” she said. “If they ever discontinued the tropical tie-dye flavor, I’m gonna have some words for them.”

Team USA heads to France July 14 for a pre-Olympic camp.

The opening ceremonies for Summer Olympics in Paris is July 26, which can be seen on KSL TV.