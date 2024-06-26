Mia Bailey makes first court appearance after being charged with aggravated murder

ST. GEORGE — The woman accused of killing her parents made her first court appearance Wednesday morning, asking for a court-appointed attorney.

Mia Bailey, 28, appeared remotely through video call from the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane to Judge Keith Barnes of the Fifth District Court.

After reading Bailey’s charges, Barnes asked if she needed a court-appointed attorney.

“Yes, I am requesting a court-appointed attorney,” Bailey said. “I do not have a lawyer.”

Barnes questioned Bailey about her personal assets and how much money she had if she could hire an attorney. Bailey said she had “about $20” and other personal items she could sell, like her car, jewelry, and laptop.

Barnes granted Bailey’s request and appointed Ryan Stour to be Bailey’s court-appointed attorney to defend her. While in the courtroom, Storu told Bailey through the video call that he would visit her shortly and asked her not to talk to anyone about her case.

Barnes scheduled a follow-up hearing for July 10 at 2 p.m.

Bailey was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, and six counts of discharging a firearm. She is being accused of fatally shooting her parents on June 18, leading to an overnight search for her.

Police found Bailey in an open field near the area of 2800 East and 1000 South and took her into custody.