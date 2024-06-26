Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
LOCAL NEWS

Two men, one teen in custody after alleged road-rage and leading police on a multiple state chase

Jun 26, 2024, 4:19 PM

FILE (St. George Police Department Facebook)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Three people are in police custody after allegedly shooting at a car in Utah and attempting to flee from police across multiple state lines on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. George Police Department, an officer observed two vehicles traveling on Bluff Street and heard “multiple popping sounds.”

Police said the officer saw the victim’s vehicle drive off the shoulder of the road, and he stopped the car and spoke to the driver. The driver told the officer that someone in the other car fired a handgun at him.

St. George police said the officer reported no injuries and attempted to locate and stop the suspect’s car.


Police reported that the suspect’s car entered southbound Interstate 15 and attempted to flee from the officer. Several other officers joined the pursuit, crossing into Arizona and Nevada.

St. George police said that Nevada’s Mesquite Police Department deployed spikes on the suspect’s car tires and stopped the car. Mesquite PD took two men and a 17-year-old boy into custody.

Police said the two men are awaiting extradition to Utah while the teenager was released to his parents after being referred to juvenile court.

The George Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about this alleged shooting and fleeing to call them at 435-627-4300 and reference incident 24P016976.

