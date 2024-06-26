BYU Finishes As Top Athletic Department In Utah For 2023-24 Season

PROVO, Utah— BYU athletics has again been named the top athletic department in Utah for the 2023-24 athletic year.

BYU’s victory comes from the final Learfield Directors’ Cup rankings. The Learfield Directors’ Cup is a point-based system measuring overall athletic department success in a year.

BYU finished 36th in Learfield Directors’ Cup standings for 2023-24

Of 311 athletic departments ranked in the Directors’ Cup standings, BYU finished 36th in their first year as a Big 12 Conference member. That’s one spot higher than the 37th-place finish they had last year.

BYU’s cross-country and women’s soccer programs earned the most points in the Cougars Directors’ Cup profile.

Last fall, the BYU women’s soccer program reached the NCAA College Cup for the second time in program history.

Utah checked in at 47

Utah finished 47th in its final year as a member of the Pac-12 Conference. The football program, which earned 25 points, and the women’s basketball program, which earned 50 points, were some of the top performers for the Utes.

Rounding out the rest of Utah in the Learfield Directors’ Cup

Utah State finished in 136th place in the overall rankings, giving them a third-place finish in the Beehive State. The Aggies men’s basketball team earned 50 of their 125-point total. Utah State advanced to the NCAA Tournament second round for the first time since 2001.

Utah Valley finished 194th in the standings, fourth in the state. The Wolverines cross-country team earned 51 of its 67 points.

Southern Utah finished 235th, and Weber State rounded out the in-state schools, tied for 262nd in the standings.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

