Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Search crews find pants, wallet, ID during search for missing couple in Grand County

Jun 26, 2024, 6:13 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

MOAB — Search crews looking for a missing Texas couple east of Moab discovered a pair of pants containing the man’s wallet and ID, officials said Wednesday.

Family members said Ray and Maranda Ankofski, ages 58 and 50, were last heard from Friday afternoon while exploring the Steel Bender Trail.

According to Grand County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mike Palmer, dispatch originally received a report about a man and woman in the area of the trail when a flash flood began Friday.

Though an initial aerial search turned up nothing, Palmer said searchers returned Monday with the report of an abandoned vehicle at the trailhead. Crews also discovered a UTV near the trail that belonged to the Ankofski family.

Palmer said searchers were “pretty sure” the couple had been caught in the flood waters Friday.

“It looks as if they went to cross it (and the) flood was already there. They got into it and it probably tumbled that UTV down the wash I’m going to say three-quarters of a mile before it stopped,” Palmer said.

Ray and Maranda Ankofski, ages 58 and 50, were last heard from early afternoon on Friday, June 21, 2024. They were setting out on the Steel Bender trail, family members said. (Ashlynn Ankofski)

On Wednesday, Crews were combing two separate areas of 28 acres and 18 acres, respectively, that were connected to the locations of the UTV and Ray Ankofski’s pants.

Palmer said the search of the broader area had been challenging due to conditions left behind by the recent flash flood.

“What you get is all this debris coming and this debris will stack up. (Then) you’ve got silt and sand and they call them ‘strainers,’” Palmer said. “So you’ll have all these trees and they’ll kind of strain the water, and then you’ve got two, three, or four tons of debris on top of certain piles and there’s probably 100 (to) 150 of those piles down there in that canyon.”

Searchers from other jurisdictions were assisting Wednesday, including those from San Juan County, Washington County, Utah County, Cache County; Mesa County, Colorado; as well as the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation and the National Park Service.

According to Palmer, crews had already worked approximately 1,000 combined man-hours trying to locate the couple.

Palmer said the operation may downsize as early as Thursday, but the Grand County Sheriff’s Office would continue to work to find the couple.

“We won’t stop looking for them,” Palmer pledged. “There is always hope until there isn’t.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

overhead shot of Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City showing the grass and architecture of the buildin...

Carole Mikita

‘It needs to stand’: Abravanel Hall is full of major milestones for one woman

To Jennifer Oldroyd, Abravanel Hall matters on a cultural level and a personal level. She went from playing out front, to playing violin in the lobby, and at 14-years-old playing in a competition on the stage.

44 minutes ago

The construction sign that was allegedly hacked to displace a racist slur in West Jordan on June 24...

Lauren Steinbrecher

West Jordan police investigate hacked sign that displayed racist slur

A West Jordan construction sign is the center of a police investigation after it was reportedly hacked to display a racist message.

1 hour ago

Voters in American Fork voting during Utah's Primary Election on June 25, 2024....

Darby Sparks

Data shows most Utah County voters didn’t mail ballots; turnout rates differed slightly

Following the decision to no longer pay for postage, in-person ballots increased by 20 percent in Utah County while projected turnout rates are 39 percent, up by less than two percent from the 2022 primaries.

2 hours ago

A no camping sign near the area where a grass fire started in Ogden on June 25, 2024. (Mike Anderso...

Mike Anderson

Fire authorities worry that homeless encampments could lead to fire risk as temperatures rise

After Tuesday's fire that blazed nearby I-15 in Weber County, fire officials are worried about the dangerous mix of homeless encampments and dry fuels as the temperatures rise.  

2 hours ago

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower Friday, June 7, 2024, in Paris. The Paris Olympics o...

Alex Cabrero

Utah athletes head to 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

Nearly two dozen athletes with ties to Utah are heading off to Paris to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

3 hours ago

Smoke from a wildfire rises on a road near La Pine, Ore., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The fire prompted...

Kristen Van Dyke and Larry D. Curtis

As fire danger grows, here is how to prepare your family for evacuation

If a wildfire threatens your home, you may have just minutes to gather your family and flee so now is the time to get started.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Search crews find pants, wallet, ID during search for missing couple in Grand County